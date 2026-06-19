Việt Nam Coast Guard vessel visits RoK

SEOUL — Việt Nam Coast Guard vessel CSB 8001 paid a visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from June 15–19, reinforcing cooperation between the two countries' maritime law enforcement agencies and contributing to their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The vessel, operated by Coast Guard Region 3 Command and led by Colonel Nguyễn Trần Đông, Deputy Commander of the Coast Guard Region 3, visited the Port of Yeosu in South Jeolla province for exchanges and working sessions with the Korea Coast Guard.

The visit marked the second such exchange between the two forces, following the visit of Vietnamese vessel CSB 8004 of the Coast Guard Region 1 Command in November 2024.

At the welcome ceremony on June 15, Kim Tae Kyun, President of the Korea Coast Guard Academy, described the visit as an important milestone that reflects the growing friendship and cooperation between the maritime law enforcement agencies of the two countries. He expressed hope for expanded exchanges, experience sharing and closer coordination in the future.

Major General Lương Đình Hưng, Deputy Commander of the Việt Nam Coast Guard, thanked the Korean side for its warm reception and highlighted the effective cooperation maintained in recent years, which has contributed to strengthening the Việt Nam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and promoting maritime security and safety.

He said the visit demonstrates the success of the 14th bilateral meeting between the two countries' coast guard forces and reflects the increasing their mutual trust and understanding.

Against a backdrop of shared maritime challenges, including piracy, smuggling, transnational crime, marine pollution and natural disasters, Hưng stressed the importance of practical cooperation to enhance law enforcement capacity and effectively address emerging issues at sea for the benefit of both countries and regional peace and stability.

During their stay, officers and crew of CSB 8001 participated in professional exchanges on maritime law enforcement, search and rescue, fire prevention and response, maritime safety and security, and non-traditional security challenges. They also took part in joint search-and-rescue drills, sports and cultural exchanges, and paid a courtesy visit to the Korea Coast Guard Academy.

The visit reaffirmed the Việt Nam Coast Guard's proactive role in promoting international cooperation, enhancing maritime law enforcement capabilities, and supporting the effective implementation of bilateral cooperation in maritime security while further deepening the Việt Nam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. — VNA/VNS