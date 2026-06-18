Việt Nam affirms women’s indispensable role in lasting peace

NEW YORK — Peace agreements may end wars, but lasting peace must be built up from the family, communities, institutions, and the economy, with women playing an indispensable role, said Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ.

He made the statement during the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s open debate on women, peace and security (WPS) themed “Peace is decided with women: Emerging from conflict by enhancing their participation” in New York on Wednesday. It was chaired by Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio as UNSC President for June.

Vũ said WPS agenda has been Việt Nam’s consistent priority, from UNSC’s Resolution 1889 on the role of women in post-conflict settings championed by Việt Nam in 2009 to the country’s first National Action Plan on WPS adopted in 2024, alongside a range of policies to strengthen women’s involvement in political, economic, and social life.

Women should not be viewed solely as victims of conflict, but as peacebuilders and architects of a more sustainable and inclusive future, he said.

On that basis, he called on the international community to promote women’s full, equal, and practical participation in peace negotiations and decision-making processes; increase investment in health care, education, and women’s economic empowerment in post-conflict contexts; support women-led peacebuilding, reconciliation, and community initiatives; and further empower women in emerging areas such as digital transformation, STEM education, and climate change adaptation.

The same day, Vũ addressed a humanitarian session of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

He affirmed that humanitarian action must be carried out on the basis of respect for the UN Charter and international humanitarian law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, the protection of civilians, and the assurance of safe humanitarian access.

Việt Nam is ready to contribute to the international community’s common humanitarian efforts, he said, noting that despite being hit by natural disasters and climate change, Việt Nam continues to join the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), UN peacekeeping operations, ASEAN disaster management cooperation, and deploy search-and-rescue and humanitarian assistance teams to countries affected by disasters and crises, thus translating solidarity into concrete action and ensuring that humanitarian considerations remain at the centre of all response efforts. — VNA/VNS