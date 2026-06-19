Prime Minister returns to Hà Nội, concluding successful working trip to Russia

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation returned to Hà Nội on June 19 morning, concluding a successful working trip to Russia from June 16 to 18.

During the trip, the Government leader attended the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN–Russia relations and conducted bilateral activities in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

PM Hưng and the Vietnamese delegation carried out a busy and productive agenda. Together with the leaders of ASEAN member states, the Vietnamese leader attended the plenary session and the working lunch of the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit, and the opening ceremony of the ASEAN–Russia Business Forum.

The PM held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Rustam Minnikhanov, Head of the Republic of Tatarstan. He also received Kirill Dmitriev, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF); Alexey Likhachev, Director General of the State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom); and Sergey Kudryashov, General Director of Zarubezhneft. In addition, he visited an exhibition showcasing Tatarstan's industrial, high-tech, and export capabilities.

The Prime Minister met with staff members of the Vietnamese Embassy, the Consulate General, and the Vietnamese community in Russia. He also attended a Việt Nam–Russia trade and investment networking event, witnessed the exchange of cooperation agreements between enterprises of the two countries, and attended the announcement of three new flight routes connecting Việt Nam and Russia launched by Vietjet Air.

PM Hưng's first working trip to Russia in his new position was highly successful, continuing to implement the foreign policy of the Party and the State. It reaffirmed Việt Nam's position and responsibilities within ASEAN and contributed to the overall success of the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit. It also highlighted Việt Nam's role as a bridge in promoting the substantive and effective ASEAN–Russia Strategic Partnership, commensurate with the potential, with a new milestone on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of ASEAN–Russia relations.

The trip further advanced the implementation of agreements reached between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm and President Vladimir Putin, aimed at elevating cooperation across all areas of the Việt Nam–Russia bilateral relationship.

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, members of the Vietnamese delegation, and Russian leaders and partners exchanged views and reached consensus on directions and measures to create breakthroughs in bilateral cooperation, deliver more tangible results, and strengthen the foundation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for long-term development, serving growth in each country. — VNA/VNS