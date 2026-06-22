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Home Politics & Law

Indian Navy flotilla begins goodwill visit to HCM City

June 22, 2026 - 15:00
The visit is expected to contribute to strengthening the traditional friendship and the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and India, particularly defence cooperation, while maintaining exchanges and interactions between the two navies.
INS Udaygiri – a stealth guided-missile frigate with a displacement of 6,670 tonnes - lands at the Nhà Rồng-Khánh Hội Port in HCM City on June 22. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu

HCM CITY — The Indian Navy flotilla comprising the frigates INS Udaygiri and INS Taragiri, led by Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy, arrived at Nhà Rồng–Khánh Hội International Port on Monday, beginning a three-day goodwill visit to HCM City.

The visit is expected to contribute to strengthening the traditional friendship and the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and India, particularly defence cooperation, while maintaining exchanges and interactions between the two navies.

A view of the welcome ceremony. VNA/VNS Photo

During their stay, the 610 officers and sailors aboard are scheduled to pay courtesy calls on leaders of the HCM City People's Committee and Naval Region 2 Command, lay flowers at the President Hồ Chí Minh Statue on Nguyễn Huệ pedestrian street, and visit a number of cultural and historical sites in the city.

A view of the welcome ceremony for the Indian flotilla on June 22. — VNA/VNS Photo

INS Udaygiri is a stealth guided-missile frigate with a displacement of 6,670 tonnes. The vessel is 149 metres long, has a maximum speed of 28 nautical miles per hour, and is equipped with long-range surface-to-air missile systems, anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons, as well as advanced sensor systems.

INS Taragiri is a stealth frigate with a displacement of 6,670 tonnes, armed with supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, and dedicated anti-submarine warfare systems. — VNA/VNS

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