AI encouraged in news production under upcoming press regulations

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Phan Tâm has urged newsrooms to rebuild trust, embrace AI and prepare for new rules taking effect next month, saying professional journalism must assert values no algorithm can replace.

“The pressure is shifting from speed and volume to credibility, value and responsibility,” the deputy culture minister told a press briefing marking the 101st anniversary of Việt Nam’s Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925–June 21, 2026).

Audiences are more discerning than ever, creating both pressure and opportunity for verified, accountable reporting, according to the deputy minister.

The core strengths include on-the-ground verification, human judgment, legal and ethical duty, political stability and service to the public. These remain the press’s durable edge in the digital age.

“This is the moment for professional journalism to distinguish itself from the flood of unverified content online,” he said.

Two decrees guiding Press Law No. 126/2025/QH15 will take effect on July 1, alongside three ready‑to‑issue circulars, ensuring no legal gap when the law comes into force.

The ministry is also implementing Politburo Directive No. 05 on strengthening Party leadership over journalism and communications.

The decrees introduce several notable changes that reshape newsroom operations and responsibilities.

The right of reply gains real force, allowing outlets to publish or escalate when agencies stay silent beyond 30 days for issue resolution or 15 working days for petitions and feedback.

On accreditation, press cards become more practical, allowing journalists who move to another eligible newsroom to exchange their cards without starting over, and preserving eligibility for those rehired within 12 months on contracts of at least one year.

To diversify revenue, electronic outlets may lawfully integrate e-commerce, finance, banking, insurance, education, healthcare and on‑demand content on their platforms, reducing dependence on traditional advertising.

On technology, newsrooms are explicitly encouraged to apply AI in gathering, producing, analysing and distributing content, signaling strong backing for digital transformation.

Compliance is tightened as well. Outlets must notify regulators within 10 working days when launching any social media channel, including YouTube, Facebook and TikTok, and give the same notice before closure. They must also preserve content in full, with three months for online press and 30 days for radio and television, maintaining archives that protect them in the event of disputes.

Besides, connecting to the national electronic legal deposit system has been set for January 1, 2028. Technical preparation should begin in 2026. Content management system, server and interface upgrades can take 12–18 months, with detailed guidance expected in 2027.

Tâm said a new strategy would shift emphasis from control to development, focusing on financing and infrastructure for professional operations, building technological capacity to master big data and AI, cultivating high‑skilled talent with digital fluency and analytical thinking, fostering viable digital business models, and strengthening international competitiveness as cross‑border information flows blur.

He called for a dynamic digital press ecosystem spanning news organisations, journalism schools, regulators, tech firms, platforms, advertisers and the public, with shared responsibility. Regulators must not only craft rules but create enabling conditions and clear operational bottlenecks, he added.

“In a tech‑shaped era, the journey continues, with higher standards for every newsroom and journalist, not just in speed and volume but in quality, responsibility and trust,” he said. — VNS