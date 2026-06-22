Top leader urges building security workforce fit for new era

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm on Monday asked the People's Security Academy to conduct a comprehensive reform of educational thinking, methods and content to build a high-quality security workforce capable of meeting national security requirements in the new era.

Addressing a ceremony in Hà Nội marking the 80th founding anniversary of the People's Security Academy (June 25, 1946–2026) and the presentation of its third-time Hero of the People's Armed Forces title, the top leader stressed that the academy must play a pioneering role in training personnel equipped with both professional expertise and advanced digital capabilities.

He highlighted the academy’s eight-decade journey from a modest police training school established shortly after the August Revolution to a leading institution for education, training and research within the People's Public Security force.

As Việt Nam advances into a new stage of development with greater security challenges, the requirement of safeguarding national security is becoming higher and more comprehensive, according to Lâm. This places new responsibilities on the academy, not only in training officers with strong political mettle, professional competence and absolute loyalty to the Party, the Fatherland and the people, but also in nurturing digital literacy, innovative thinking, lifelong learning capacity, adaptability, global cooperation skills and digital citizenship.

The Party and State leader urged the academy to position itself as a leading national and internationally recognised centre for education and research by 2045, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the People's Public Security force.

He also urged the institution to clearly define development goals for 2030, 2035 and 2045, and formulate a roadmap with concrete measures to achieve them.

Emphasising the importance of educational reform, the leader underlined the need for closer integration of tradition and modernity in training programmes to prepare security personnel for the evolving security landscape. He noted that the 14th National Party Congress, for the first time, adopted the concept of comprehensive security, expanding the scope of national security protection under the principle that 'where development goes, security must follow'.

According to the leader, safeguarding national security in the new era requires not only traditional measures but also the extensive application of science and technology. Security must lay the ground for sustainable and high-quality development, he said.

He pointed out that breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and quantum technology were reshaping the nature of security and security protection, requiring the academy to promptly develop strategies and adjust training content to meet emerging demands.

General Secretary and State President Lâm also called on the academy to enhance its contribution to Việt Nam’s foreign affairs efforts, support initiatives aimed at promoting peace, stability and development, and strengthen the country’s preventive diplomacy, mediation and facilitation capabilities in the region.

The academy, he said, should take the lead in developing and refining Việt Nam’s national security doctrine, while continuing to play a frontline role in safeguarding the Party’s ideological foundation. He encouraged greater efforts in scientific research, practical reviews and theoretical development to help complete a comprehensive national security doctrine by 2035, with a focus on addressing new security issues in the digital age.

The leader underscored the need to build a contingent of lecturers and education administrators with strong professional expertise, strategic vision and international integration capabilities, capable of becoming leading experts in national security protection.

Addressing students, General Secretary and State President Lâm described their years at the academy as a valuable opportunity to strengthen political steadfastness, professional ethics and revolutionary public security values.

He also called on the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Education and Training, and relevant agencies to provide favourable policies and resources to support the academy’s development, including mechanisms to attract leading experts and scientists.

At the ceremony, the leader presented the Hero of the People's Armed Forces title to the People's Security Academy in recognition of its outstanding achievements in safeguarding political security and maintaining social order and safety during the 2015–2025 period, contributing to national construction and defence.

Earlier, he attended the inauguration of the academy’s new administrative building, a project completed to mark its 80th anniversary. — VNA/VNS