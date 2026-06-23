Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Extraordinary National Assembly session to be held in August: NA Chairman

June 23, 2026 - 20:53
Delivering closing remarks at the third session of the NA Standing Committee, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said the committee had adopted one ordinance and five resolutions while giving opinions on two other matters within its authority.

 

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn speaks at the session. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Competent authorities have approved in principle the convening of an extraordinary session of the National Assembly (NA) in August, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn announced on Tuesday.

Delivering closing remarks at the third session of the NA Standing Committee, the top legislator said the committee had adopted one ordinance and five resolutions while giving opinions on two other matters within its authority.

He noted that from now until the end of the year, the workload facing the NA, its Standing Committee, the Government and relevant agencies will be substantial, particularly in legislative work and preparations for upcoming sessions.

According to the NA Chairman, only a little over one month remains to prepare for the extraordinary session, while the Government has proposed 20 items for the legislature's consideration and approval, including 17 draft laws and normative resolutions, along with three other important issues.

In addition, based on conclusions made by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm at a recent meeting of the Central Steering Committee for Institutional Improvement and Law Enforcement, the NA is expected to consider for the first time four major draft laws: the revised Land Law, the consolidated State Budget Law based on the merger of the current State Budget Law and Public Investment Law, the revised Criminal Procedure Code, and the revised Penal Code.

As a result, a total of 24 items are expected to be submitted to the extraordinary session.

The NA Chairman urged submitting agencies and NA bodies to step up preparations, strengthen coordination, and complete dossiers and supporting documents in accordance with regulations. All draft laws and normative resolutions must be submitted to the NA Standing Committee for review and comments before July 20, he said.

He stressed that legislative quality must take precedence over quantity.

"Quality must be placed above all else. We must not pursue quantity for the sake of achievements, nor allow hasty preparations, incomplete dossiers, immature or unclear content, low feasibility, or shortcomings that emerge immediately after promulgation," he said.

The top legislator also requested NA agencies to clearly state whether submitted items meet the required conditions when commenting on proposed agendas. Any item failing to meet deadlines, quality requirements, or dossier standards should be proposed for removal from the agenda, he added.

He further urged agencies to complete detailed regulations and implementation guidelines for laws and resolutions adopted at previous NA sessions, stressing the need to end situations in which laws take effect before guiding documents are issued or where regulations are inconsistent.

According to the NA Chairman, besides legislative work, numerous important supervisory and parliamentary diplomacy tasks remain through the end of the year, including the organisation of a legal forum and another on supervisory activities in the third quarter.

He called on NA agencies, the Government and relevant bodies to closely follow their work programmes, strengthen coordination, and ensure the effective implementation of assigned tasks. He also encouraged greater application of digital transformation and artificial intelligence in lawmaking, supervision, and decision-making on major national issues. VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Cuba promote comprehensive cooperation in new development stage

During the visit, from June 20 to 22, Lê Hoài Trung, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs held meetings with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, and conducted talks with Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.
Politics & Law

Top leader calls for measurable progress in institutional perfection

Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm emphasised that assignments must not be reduced to slogans and rejected situations where agencies report that initiatives have been launched, studied or disseminated without being able to identify completed deliverables, promulgated legal documents, simplified administrative procedures, resolved legal inconsistencies, and accountability at leadership level.
Politics & Law

Top leader welcomes Acting US Secretary of the Navy

Việt Nam always considers the US one of its most strategically important partners, and wants to work closely with Washington to deliver on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, advancing ties in a substantive, comprehensive and effective manner for the benefit of their people and for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, US seek stronger defence cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang reaffirmed that Việt Nam’s Ministry of National Defence would continue to coordinate closely and facilitate efforts to search for US personnel missing in action (MIA) during the war.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom