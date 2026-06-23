Press conference announces Presidential Order on two ordinances

HÀ NỘI – The Presidential Office held a press conference on June 23 to announce the Presidential Order promulgating two ordinances adopted by the 16th National Assembly Standing Committee at its third session, namely the Ordinance amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Ordinance on consolidation of legal normative documents, and the Ordinance amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Ordinance on Procedures for the consideration and decision of administrative handling measures by People's Courts.

Building a transparent and accessible legal environment

Speaking at the press conference, Deputy Minister of Justice Nguyễn Thanh Tịnh said the amendments to the Ordinance on Consolidation of Legal Normative Documents are intended to further institutionalise the Party’s policy of reforming the consolidation of legal documents, making consolidated texts the official basis for legal citation and application.

The amendments also aim to build a legal system that is transparent, accessible and citizen- and business-centred, while promoting digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data in lawmaking and law enforcement.

The revisions are designed to ensure consistency with newly enacted laws, address shortcomings identified during more than 14 years of implementing Ordinance No. 01/2012/UBTVQH13, and align document consolidation responsibilities with the current organisational structure, thereby supporting administrative reform, innovation and digital transformation.

The ordinance consists of two articles and amends nine provisions of the existing ordinance across five major policy areas. Notably, it expands the scope of document consolidation to include legal normative documents issued by local authorities, as well as documents that amend, supplement, correct, partially repeal or partially adjust the validity of previously issued regulations.

The new provisions also implement the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 09-KL/TW on improving Việt Nam’s legal system to meet development requirements in the new era, as well as directives from Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, who is also head of the central steering committee for institutional perfection and law enforcement, on comprehensively reforming the consolidation of legal normative documents. The changes are expected to facilitate legal research, citation and application for citizens, businesses and public officials, contributing to a transparent, stable and user-friendly legal environment.

New provisions on electronic case files for procuracies

A representative of the Supreme People’s Court said the amendments to the Ordinance on Procedures for the Consideration and Decision on the Application of Administrative Handling Measures at People’s Courts are intended to ensure consistency with the Law on Drug Prevention and Control, address practical challenges and meet digital transformation requirements.

The ordinance, comprising two articles, focuses on expanding the use of information technology in case processing, streamlining procedures and hearings, shortening settlement timelines, and revising provisions to align with the Law on Drug Prevention and Control.

A notable amendment allows procuracies to receive case files electronically. The ordinance also introduces provisions governing the electronic transmission, delivery and receipt of documents, records and materials to accelerate digital transformation in judicial proceedings. The Supreme People’s Court will coordinate with the Supreme People’s Procuracy and the Ministry of Public Security to guide implementation.

In addition, the ordinance revises hearing procedures by granting judges greater flexibility in managing questioning and debates based on the nature of each case, replacing previously detailed procedural requirements. The change is expected to improve efficiency and reduce processing times.

Several procedural deadlines have also been shortened, including those related to case acceptance, file review, hearing schedules, submission of supplementary materials, and the handling of complaints, recommendations and appeals. The revisions are intended to ensure faster and more timely case resolution while easing pressure on the management of drug addicts subject to administrative measures.

Both ordinances will take effect on July 1, 2026. — VNA/VNS