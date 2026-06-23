Việt Nam, Palestine seek to strengthen traditional friendship, cooperation

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn hosted a farewell reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for outgoing Palestinian Ambassador to Việt Nam Saadi Salama.

The top legislator congratulated the ambassador on the successful completion of his mission and praised his ability to strengthen the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Palestine, as well as his role as head of the Diplomatic Corps in Hà Nội. He also praised the ambassador’s deep understanding of Việt Nam’s history and culture and his efforts in fostering bilateral ties.

Chairman Mẫn congratulated the Palestinian State and people on the successful organisation of recent local elections, describing the event as an important step in strengthening unity and state-building efforts.

Expressing sympathy for the difficulties facing the Palestinian people, he reaffirmed Việt Nam’s consistent support for their legitimate struggle and stressed that the Vietnamese legislature always backs efforts to expand cooperation with Palestine across various fields.

For his part, Salama thanked Việt Nam’s Party, State, Government, and National Assembly for their steadfast support for the Palestinian people's struggle for independence, describing it as a source of inspiration for them. He also welcomed Việt Nam’s participation in the Gaza Board of Peace, expressing confidence that the country could contribute positively to Gaza reconstruction, towards a lasting solution based on the two-state framework.

The ambassador, who has maintained close ties with Việt Nam for more than four decades, pledged to continue promoting relations between Việt Nam and Palestine in particular and Arab countries in general, in whatever capacity he may serve in the future. — VNA/VNS