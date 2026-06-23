Việt Nam, Canada seek to promote defence cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang hosted Canadian Ambassador to Việt Nam James Nickel in Hà Nội on Tuesday, discussing measures to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation.

Expressing his satisfaction with the positive and increasingly substantive development of the Việt Nam–Canada Comprehensive Partnership, Giang noted that based on the existing agreements, including the 2019 memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation and the 2024-2026 defence cooperation plan, bilateral defence ties have been effectively advanced across a range of areas, including delegation exchanges, dialogue and consultations, training, United Nations peacekeeping operations, defence industry and maritime security.

He thanked Canada’s Department of National Defence for providing numerous short-term overseas training scholarships under the Military Training and Cooperation Programme (MTCP) for officers and cadets of the Việt Nam People’s Army in the fields aligned with Việt Nam’s needs. He also affirmed that Việt Nam’s Ministry of National Defence stands ready to receive Canadian military personnel for Vietnamese-language training and participation in international defence officials’ courses at its military academies and institutions.

Highlighting the progress achieved in recent years, the host suggested that Nickel continue facilitating coordination between the two defence ministries in implementing the agreed cooperation activities, with priority given to high-level mutual visits, training, UN peacekeeping operations, search and rescue, cybersecurity, border management, war consequence remediation, and consultations within multilateral defence and security frameworks.

On the occasion, Giang informed the ambassador that Việt Nam plans to host the third Việt Nam International Defence Expo in December 2026. He invited Nickel to attend the event and noted that invitations had been extended to Canada’s defence leaders.

Việt Nam, he said, stands ready to facilitate the participation of Canadian businesses interested in showcasing products and exploring cooperation opportunities at the exhibition.

The Deputy PM and Defence Minister reaffirmed that Việt Nam’s Ministry of National Defence will continue creating favourable conditions for Nickel to successfully fulfil its mission, contributing to the further development of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, Nickel congratulated Việt Nam on its recent socio-economic achievements and praised the country’s growing role and standing in the region and globally.

Noting the progress of the Việt Nam-Canada Comprehensive Partnership in multiple areas, the ambassador described defence cooperation as one of the important pillars of bilateral relations, having delivered practical results in recent years.

He said there remains considerable room for expanding defence ties and pledged efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas of shared interest such as training, UN peacekeeping, defence industry and other promising fields. — VNA/VNS