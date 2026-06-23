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Home Politics & Law

National politics academy eyes expanded research, training cooperation with Ireland

June 23, 2026 - 21:40
A major international conference is planned at the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics this autumn, which is expected to provide a platform for sharing experience in institutional reform, digital transformation, sustainable development, and biotechnology capacity building.
Permanent Vice President or the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics Lê Hải Bình meets with Irish Ambassador to Việt Nam Deirdre Ní Fhallúin in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp

HÀ NỘI — The Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) hopes to expand cooperation with Irish partners through global-scale joint research programmes, as well as scholarships and short-term training courses aimed at developing strategic human resources, particularly mid- and high-level officials of the Vietnamese Party and State.

HCMA Permanent Vice President Associate Professor Dr Lê Hải Bình made the statement while receiving the Irish Ambassador to Việt Nam, Deirdre Ní Fhallúin, on Tuesday to review achievements in bilateral cooperation and discuss key priorities for collaboration in the next stage of development.

Welcoming the ambassador to the academy, Bình noted that the visit took place at a special time when Việt Nam and Ireland are celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1996–2026), marked by the official opening of the Vietnamese Embassy in Ireland in March this year.

The two sides praised the significant achievements attained through strategic-level exchanges, including the state visit of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm to Ireland in October 2024, and the visit by then HCMA President Nguyễn Xuân Thắng in September 2025.

The ambassador highlighted major progress in bilateral cooperation across three key pillars: agriculture and food security through the Ireland-Việt Nam Agri-Food Partnership (IVAP), education and high-quality human resources training, and trade and investment.

She also noted several flagship projects currently being advanced, including DAA International's role as the strategic management and operating partner of Gia Bình International Airport; the Hanoi Biotechnology High-Tech Park (Silver Lake City) project promoted by Irish investors; and an upcoming cooperation project between the Hanoi University of Pharmacy and Ireland's National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT).

Regarding cooperation with the HCMA, the ambassador said both sides had reached a broad consensus on organising a major international conference at the academy this autumn as part of preparations for the next phase of strategic cooperation. The event is expected to provide a platform for sharing experience in institutional reform, digital transformation, sustainable development, and biotechnology capacity building.

In the field of public governance, she expressed appreciation for the HCMA's role as a key partner in the Inclusive Governance Advancement Programme (IGAP), a new initiative succeeding the Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) programme funded by Ireland and other partners.

Bình affirmed that initiatives such as IGAP are essential to helping Việt Nam enhance its two-tier local government system.

At the meeting, the two sides shared their vision for the development of Việt Nam-Ireland relations as well as cooperation between the HCMA and Irish partners. They agreed to direct relevant agencies to expedite the implementation of cooperation plans for the new development phase. — VNA/VNS

Ireland-Vietnam relation friendship co-operation

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