New Zealand seeks to unlock cooperation potential with Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — New Zealand attaches great importance to developing its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Việt Nam and stands ready to work closely with the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to unlock the full potential of bilateral cooperation, New Zealand Ambassador to Việt Nam Caroline Beresford has told Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Mạnh Cường.

During a meeting with the Vietnamese official on June 23, Beresford stressed New Zealand's strengths in hi-tech agriculture, digital transformation, digital government, digital healthcare, online education and space technology, affirming her country's readiness to support Việt Nam in areas of its interest, contributing to renewing cooperation contents.

Cường, for his part, highly valued the ambassador's close coordination with MOFA and thanked New Zealand for sending a delegation to the recent ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) and supporting Việt Nam's candidacy for a judge to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the 2026–2035 tenure.

The deputy minister highlighted the substantive and effective development of Việt Nam–New Zealand relationship across areas, calling for stronger cooperation to maximise existing strengths in education, agriculture, trade and people-to-people exchanges. He also urged close coordination in preparing for upcoming high-level bilateral activities to inject fresh momentum into the relations.

He proposed deepening science-technology cooperation to enhance the technological and economic resilience of each country, while expanding collaboration in areas aligned with Việt Nam's development priorities, including sustainable agriculture, climate change response, education-training and human resource development.

The two sides spoke highly of their close coordination at regional and international forums, particularly within ASEAN, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and sub-regional cooperation mechanisms.

Cường stated that Việt Nam is willing to work with New Zealand to advance ASEAN-New Zealand relations in a more substantive manner, contributing positively to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region. — VNA/VNS