59 years of Việt Nam–Cambodia relations: Towards a more connected, substantive and effective partnership

|Authorised by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, President of the Cambodian People's Party and President of the Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen presides over the official welcome ceremony for Party General Secretary Tô Lâm during his State visit to Cambodia in Phnom Penh on February 6, 2026. VNA/VNS Photos
On June 24, 1967, Việt Nam and Cambodia officially established diplomatic relations, marking a historic milestone that opened a new chapter in the ties between the two neighbouring countries. Over nearly six decades, the relationship has weathered historical challenges and continued to grow on the basis of good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.
Today, political relations remain strong, with frequent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation across defence, security, trade, investment, healthcare, education and cultural exchange. Economic partnerships have expanded steadily, while joint efforts in border management, connectivity and people-to-people ties continue to bring tangible benefits to both nations.
As the two countries look ahead, Việt Nam and Cambodia are committed to further strengthening their partnership in a spirit of mutual trust, respect and shared development, ushering in a new stage of relations that is increasingly connected, substantive and effective.
|On the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng meets Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on May 7, 2026.
|Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng joins Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão at the opening session of the third ASEAN Future Forum in Hà Nội on June 9, 2026.
|An Giang Province Police and police forces from five Cambodian provinces sign a cooperation agreement on border security and order in 2026.
|A Vietnamese rubber plantation project has helped improve the livelihoods of nearly 10,000 Cambodian workers.
|A memorial, funeral and burial ceremony for the remains of 27 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts recovered in Cambodia during the 2025-26 dry-season search and repatriation mission is held at the Đắk Lắk Martyrs' Cemetery on June 4, 2026.
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and members of the high-level Vietnamese delegation pay a visit to Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk in Phnom Penh on February 6, 2026.
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and Cambodian People's Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the Cambodia–Việt Nam Friendship School in Phnom Penh on February 6, 2026.
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and Cambodian People's Party President Hun Sen co-chair bilateral talks between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Cambodian People's Party in Phnom Penh on February 6, 2026.
|Since commencing operations in 2014, Chợ Rẫy Phnom Penh Hospital has been regarded as a symbol of Việt Nam–Cambodia cooperation and the first joint investment project between the two countries in the healthcare sector.
|Vietnamese Defence Minister General Phan Văn Giang and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister General Tea Seiha co-chair activities of the second Việt Nam–Cambodia Border Defence Friendship Exchange in Bavet City, Svay Rieng Province, Cambodia, on November 14, 2025.
|HCM City authorities receive a donation from the Government and people of the Kingdom of Cambodia to support the city’s COVID-19 response, including one million medical masks, 100,000 N95 masks, 100 five-litre oxygen concentrators and US$200,000.
|Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng and Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni visit President Hồ Chí Minh’s fish pond during the King’s visit to Việt Nam in Hà Nội on December 19, 2018.
|Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen attend the inauguration of Border Marker No. 171, the first marker erected along the Việt Nam–Cambodia border, at the Mộc Bài (Tây Ninh Province, Việt Nam)–Bavet (Svay Rieng Province, Cambodia) international border gate on September 27, 2006.
|Residents of Phnom Penh gather to bid an emotional farewell to officers and soldiers of Việt Nam’s Fourth Corps (Cửu Long Corps) as they completed their international mission in Cambodia and returned home on May 2, 1983.
|Cambodian people bid an emotional farewell to Vietnamese volunteer soldiers as they completed their international mission and returned home.
|Prime Minister Phạm Văn Đồng, Cambodian Head of State Samdech Norodom Sihanouk and Queen Monineath Sihanouk visit a Tết flower market in Hà Nội during the Cambodian leader’s official visit to Việt Nam on February 13, 1973 (the 29th day of the Lunar New Year).
|General Võ Nguyên Giáp paid a visit to and held cordial talks with Cambodian Head of State Samdech Norodom Sihanouk during the latter’s official visit to Việt Nam on February 20, 1972.
|President Hồ Chí Minh warmly receives Prince Norodom Phurissara, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, during his visit to Việt Nam. Following the meeting, President Hồ Chí Minh presented Prince Norodom Phurissara with a pomelo grown in the garden of the Presidential Palace (January 10, 1968).