59 years of Việt Nam–Cambodia relations: Towards a more connected, substantive and effective partnership

On June 24, 1967, Việt Nam and Cambodia officially established diplomatic relations, marking a historic milestone that opened a new chapter in the ties between the two neighbouring countries. Over nearly six decades, the relationship has weathered historical challenges and continued to grow on the basis of good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.

Today, political relations remain strong, with frequent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation across defence, security, trade, investment, healthcare, education and cultural exchange. Economic partnerships have expanded steadily, while joint efforts in border management, connectivity and people-to-people ties continue to bring tangible benefits to both nations.

As the two countries look ahead, Việt Nam and Cambodia are committed to further strengthening their partnership in a spirit of mutual trust, respect and shared development, ushering in a new stage of relations that is increasingly connected, substantive and effective.