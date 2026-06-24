Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Russia move to deepen legal cooperation

June 24, 2026 - 20:47
The Vietnamese side proposed that the two ministries implement the 2010 cooperation agreement and the 2025–2026 cooperation programme, while working toward the signing of a new framework for the next phase of collaboration.
Vietnamese Minister of Justice Hoàng Thanh Tùng had a meeting with Russian Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuychenko on Wednesday in Moscow. — VNA/VNS Photo

MOSCOW — Vietnamese Minister of Justice Hoàng Thanh Tùng had a meeting with Russian Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuychenko on Wednesday to discuss concrete measures for implementing cooperation agreements signed between the two ministries.

At the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 14th Saint Petersburg International Legal Forum in Russia, Chuychenko noted that Russia’s decision to invite Việt Nam as the forum’s sole guest country reflected recognition of Việt Nam’s growing role in shaping the contemporary international legal landscape. He described cooperation between the two justice ministries as a model for bilateral relations, built on the legal assistance treaty covering civil and criminal matters.

The Russian minister highlighted that since 2010, the two sides have maintained a range of cooperative activities, including joint seminars, training programmes and professional exchanges. He added that significant potential remains for expansion of cooperation, particularly amid increasingly complex global developments.

For his part, Tùng said Việt Nam highly valued the invitation to attend the forum as the only guest country, describing it as evidence of the trust and close ties underpinning the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

The Vietnamese minister underscored the achievements of the Việt Nam–Russia Joint Working Group on Law and Justice, established in 2015 under the bilateral cooperation agreement. He noted that it remains the only in-depth legal cooperation mechanism the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice maintains with a foreign partner.

Looking ahead, the Vietnamese side proposed that the two ministries implement the 2010 cooperation agreement and the 2025–2026 cooperation programme, while working toward the signing of a new framework for the next phase of collaboration.

According to Tùng, the two ministries need to further strengthen activities of the Việt Nam-Russia joint working group, with a focus on professional knowledge-sharing and legal education cooperation. He encouraged expanded opportunities for Vietnamese students to study at Russian law schools, helping meet Việt Nam’s growing demand for high-quality legal professionals. The Russian side expressed full support for these proposals.

Earlier, the two ministers jointly inaugurated the Việt Nam Pavilion, a highlight of the 14th Saint Petersburg International Legal Forum. The pavilion showcased key milestones of Việt Nam’s justice system, alongside distinctive cultural features that attracted strong interest from forum participants, fostering both academic exchanges and goodwill toward the Southeast Asian nation. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Top leader urges building a modern army based on science, technology

Regarding tasks for the second half of the year, General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm urged the Central Military Commission, Party Committees and commanders at all levels of the military to work from the principle that safeguarding the nation from an early stage and from afar must begin with the ability to identify risks early, forecast developments accurately and act quickly.
Politics & Law

59 years of Việt Nam–Cambodia relations: Towards a more connected, substantive and effective partnership

Since establishing diplomatic relations on June 24, 1967, Việt Nam and Cambodia have built a relationship rooted in neighbourly ties, solidarity and long-standing cooperation. Over the past 59 years, the two countries have deepened political trust, strengthened defence and security cooperation, expanded economic links and promoted people-to-people exchanges, laying the foundation for a new phase of closer, more practical and more effective collaboration.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom