Russian State Duma Chairman’s official visit to bolster comprehensive cooperation with Việt Nam: official

MOSCOW – Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federal Vyacheslav Volodin’s official visit to Việt Nam from September 28-29 will inject momentum into the robust comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, according to a Russian official.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the visit, Ivan Ivanovych Melnikov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma and First Vice Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation laid stress on the close bonds between Việt Nam and Russia across all levels. He recalled President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Việt Nam last year, talks with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm in Moscow in May, and a meeting with State President Lương Cường in Beijing earlier this month on the sidelines of the commemorations for the 80th anniversary of the world's victory over fascism.

Volodin’s trip to Việt Nam, to be made at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, is a bold step in deepening the parliamentary cooperation, an indispensable pillar in the Việt Nam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, he underscored.

The Việt Nam - Russia Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee will hold its fourth session on this occasion, expected to address legislative support for the bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, economy, science – technology, and humanitarian issues, with a particular focus on energy.

Both sides will focus their discussions on cooperation between legislators of both sides to build a just and secure world as well as advance a multipolar world order. All these efforts, he affirmed, will continue to inject dynamism into the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Melnikov pointed to the deep sympathy and mutual trust historically shared between the two peoples, calling it the foundation for both present and future cooperation.

Highlighting the enormous potential for bilateral collaboration, he identified parliamentary diplomacy as an essential tool for unlocking untapped potential, and underscored to significance of providing effective and timely legislative support for decisions made at the national leadership level as well as supervising the implementation of the intergovernmental agreements.

He went on the praise Việt Nam’s achievements after nearly four decades implementing the Đổi mới (renewal) policy, describing it as a monumental modernisation effort that steered Việt Nam from a centralised management system to a socialist-oriented market economy under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

According to Melnikov, Việt Nam has transformed itself into a modern socialist state with a vibrant economy that harmonises market principles with planning. Overcoming numerous challenges, the country has laid a solid foundation for the next stage of growth as a state with sovereignty, advanced industry, dynamic economy, and rising living standards. VNA/VNS