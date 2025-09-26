NA Standing Committee stresses IT use in consultation, nomination of deputies

HÀ NỘI – The National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for Deputy Affairs has proposed adding provisions on the application of information technology (IT) in certain aspects of the nomination process to a joint resolution providing guidance on the consultation and nomination of candidates for seats at the 16th National Assembly and all-level People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term.

The suggestion was made at the 49th session of the NA Standing Committee where the drafting of the joint resolution of the NA Standing Committee, the Government, and the Presidium of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee was put on table.

The NA Committee for Deputy Affairs stressed that the application of IT during the process through secure online platforms as regulated by the National Election Council is aimed at enhancing transparency, saving time and resources, and ensuring the feasibility of implementation in force majeure situations, especially in remote, mountainous, and island areas, as well as in large communes.

The amendment of the joint resolution aims to ensure consistency and harmony within the legal framework on elections; provide detailed regulations and specific guidance to facilitate the consultation and nomination process; ensure alignment with the streamlined organisational apparatus; and contribute to promoting democracy and improving the quality of NA and People’s Council deputies in the new term.

Nguyễn Thanh Hải, Chairwoman of the Committee for Deputy Affairs, stated that the resolution plays an important role in concretising the provisions of the Law on the Election of National Assembly Deputies and People’s Council Deputies (amended in 2025), ensuring a unified and consistent election process, while addressing legal gaps as well as shortcomings from previous terms.

In order to meet the timeline requirement set out in the draft resolution, the Committee for Deputy Affairs proposed organising consultation conferences in a hybrid format for provinces with larges areas and a large number of communes, helping to ensure efficiency, timeliness, and consistency throughout the entire multi-level consultation process.

Also at the session, the NA Standing Committee reviewed and adopted its resolution on the organisation of voters’ conferences; the nomination of candidates for commune-level People’s Councils at villages and residential areas; the consultation, nomination, and compilation of candidate lists for NA and People’s Council deputies in by-elections.

It also reviewed a draft amended joint resolution supplementing Joint Resolution No 72 dated February 20, 2025, of the NA Standing Committee, the Government, and the Presidium of the VFF Central Committee, which provides detailed regulations on meetings with voters of NA and People’s Council deputies at all levels.

A resolution promulgating the model working regulations of provincial and municipal People’s Councils, an another promulgating the model working regulations of commune-, ward-, and special zone-level People’s Councils were considered and approved as well. VNA/VNS