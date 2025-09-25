Top Cuban legislator to visit Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — President of the National Assembly of People's Power and President of the Council of State of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández will pay an official visit to Vietnam and co-chair the second session of the Việt Nam–Cuba Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee from September 30 to October 5.

The visit is made at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his capacity as President of the National Assembly, Esteban Lazo Hernández previously made an official visit to Việt Nam in June 2017 and a working visit in November 2024.

On behalf of the Cuban Party, State, Government and people, he travelled to Việt Nam to attend events marking the 50th anniversary of President Fidel Castro’s historic visit to Quảng Trị in September 2023, and to pay his respects at the funeral of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng in July 2024.

Esteban Lazo Hernández has deep affection for Việt Nam, expressing admiration for the nation’s struggle for independence and the achievements of its đổi mới (renewal) process. He has consistently supported stronger inter-parliamentary cooperation and contributed to nurturing the special friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba.

In April 2023, during the official visit to Cuba by the Chairman of Việt Nam’s National Assembly, Esteban Lazo Hernández was awarded the Hồ Chí Minh Order. — VNA/VNS