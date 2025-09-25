Party chief works with standing members of subcommittees for 14th Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm chaired a working session with standing members of subcommittees for the 14th Party Congress on Thursday to give opinions on finalising the draft documents to be submitted to the congress.

The Party chief stressed that documents of the 14th National Party Congress, with the two pillars – the political report and the action programme for the 2026–2031 tenure, must serve as a strong pledge by the Party to the people for a new stage of development, which ensures stability for breakthroughs, pursuing modern, inclusive, and sustainable growth, safeguarding comprehensive security, and expanding development space amid strategic competition and global standard transitions.

The documents must set out three clear layers of orientation – a foundation based on a new-generation development mindset with four strategic transformations; a structural layer built on five fundamental security pillars to guard against shocks, changes, and emerging risks; and an operational layer comprising action programmes with measurable targets, clearly defined actors, resources, responsibilities, and timelines, he said.

The Party chief stated that the Politburo’s recent resolutions on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation; international integration; legal reform; private economic sector development; energy security; education and training; and public health, along with upcoming ones, will not only enrich content but also act as a “lever” for the prompt implementation of the documents.

He stressed that the review of 40-year “Đổi mới” process must distill core lessons, steadfastly pursue the goal of national independence and socialism, ensure principled reform, strengthen the national great solidarity, and place people at the centre as both the goal and driver of development; combine national strength with global trends, proactively integrate and seize opportunities from green and digital transitions and global value chain restructuring.

He applauded the improvements made in the report, and requested further updates to the documents, especially by incorporating new issues and the opinions of Politburo members and the Sub-committee’s standing members, in preparation for submission to the Politburo and the Party Central Committee.

The Party leader called on members of the Sub-committee for Documents redouble efforts and swiftly finalise the texts, aiming to make them a driver of renewed mindset and action across the political system – one that inspires development aspirations, strengthens national solidarity, seizes opportunities, overcomes challenges, and steers the nation toward prosperity, strength, democracy, equity, and civilisation. — VNA/VNS