PM calls for WIPO’s support for science, technology development

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, at a meeting with Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Daren Tang in Hà Nội on Thursday, urged the organisation to help Việt Nam boost investment efficiency in science and technology, commercialise R&D outcomes, and develop high-tech industrial, service, and urban zones.

PM Chính thanked WIPO for its support and companionship as Việt Nam integrates into the global innovation and intellectual property system, noting that this has provided motivation and inspiration for the country to advance science, technology, and innovation.

The Government leader reaffirmed Việt Nam's consistent stance on promoting international solidarity and upholding multilateralism to address global and regional challenges.

Việt Nam aims for rapid and sustainable development, targeting double-digit GDP growth during 2026–2030 and realising its two centennial goals by 2030 and 2045, Chính said, stressing that the foundation for these lies in leveraging intellect, science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation, and developing a green, digital, and knowledge-based economy.

Intellectual property is a strategic tool, and Việt Nam aims to improve its Global Innovation Index ranking from the current 44th place to the top 40 by 2030, and the top 30 by 2045.

The Politburo has issued Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation, he revealed, saying that Việt Nam is prioritising investment in developing modern and synchronised infrastructure, training high-quality human resources, improving governance, and strengthening international cooperation in science, technology, innovation, and intellectual property.

He called on WIPO to step up consultation, support, and cooperation to help Việt Nam enhance its capacity in these areas, while stressing the need to establish mechanisms to deepen and strengthen their partnership, making it a model of effective cooperation.

The Prime Minister requested the organisation’s support in developing the culture and entertainment industries to showcase Việt Nam's heritage, harness the creativity of young people, and meet public demand. He also emphasised the importance of raising awareness, particularly among the youth, about the roles of science, technology, innovation, and intellectual property, while also intensifying efforts to address climate change.

For his part, Daren Tang affirmed that Việt Nam has become a close partner of WIPO. He praised the country’s strong political commitment and forward-looking approach to science, technology, and innovation, particularly the Politburo’s issuance of Resolution 57, which sets sustainable development goals and underscores science, technology, and innovation as key drivers of development.

Innovation in Việt Nam is not limited to Hà Nội and HCM City but is also thriving in other localities, with many standout startups and innovative businesses, he noted. He also said that compared to other countries at a similar level of socio-economic development and emerging economies, Việt Nam stands out as a model of innovation, scientific and technological advancement, and human capacity building.

The WIPO leader said the organisation is committed to further strengthening close cooperation and expanding support activities for Việt Nam as proposed by the Vietnamese Government leader.

He expressed his belief that Việt Nam will continue to serve as a model of innovation among emerging economies, so that WIPO can showcase to other countries worldwide. — VNA/VNS