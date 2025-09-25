Việt Nam's Fatherland Front congratulates China on 76th National Day

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee, and President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến sent a letter of congratulations to Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (October 1).

In his letter, Chiến extended his warmest greetings and best wishes to Wang and all members of the CPPCC, expressing his delight over the neighbouring country’s remarkable achievements in reform and opening-up, and the building of socialism with Chinese characteristics under the leadership of the CPC, led by General Secretary and President Xi Jinping.

He also voiced his confidence that under Wang’s leadership, the CPPCC will continue to grow stronger and achieve even greater accomplishments, contributing to delivering on the goals set by the CPC’s 20th National Congress for the 2022–27 tenure.

The VFF treasures the friendship and cooperation with the CPPCC, he said, recalling the third friendship exchange held in April 2025 in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, by the VFF, CPPCC, and localities along the shared border.

Chiến expressed a strong belief that the VFF–CPPCC collaboration will be consolidated in a more substantive and effective, and deeper fashion, making contributions to nurturing the traditional neighbourliness and friendship as well as the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries.

He concluded by wishing Wang and all CPPCC leaders and officials good health, happiness, and successful completion of the missions entrusted by the CPC, State, and people. — VNA/VNS