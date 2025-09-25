PM receives China’s Shandong provincial Party chief

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Thursday for Lin Wu, Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Shandong Provincial Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People's Congress, who is on a working trip to Việt Nam.

Welcoming Lin on his first trip to Việt Nam in his capacity as Party Secretary of Shandong, PM Chính said that this is the second consecutive year the Chinese province has sent a high-ranking delegation to Việt Nam, reflecting Shandong’s friendship and its special regard for the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between China and Việt Nam and with Vietnamese localities in particular.

He praised Shandong’s rich cultural and historical traditions and congratulated the province on its significant development achievements, noting that Shandong has maintained its position as China’s third-largest provincial economic heavyweight, focusing on sci-tech development, and has made important contributions to the country’s overall growth.

Lin, for his part, extended his congratulations on Việt Nam's impressive socio-economic achievements over the recent past, affirming that Shandong attaches much importance to bolstering the friendship and practical cooperation with Việt Nam's ministries, sectors and localities.

The province, he said, is determined to effectively implement the perceptions reached by high-ranking leaders of both sides, as well as make substantive contributions to advancing the relations between the two Parties and States in the new period.

Both sides expressed their delight over the positive progress in the Việt Nam–China ties across all areas, particularly the robust and increasingly substantive cooperation at the local level.

PM Chính lauded the fruitful results of cooperation between Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities and Shandong, highlighting enhanced exchanges and contacts at various levels. He underscored that investment and trade cooperation has been a bright spot, with many large high-tech enterprises from Shandong investing and operating effectively in Việt Nam.

The PM stressed that Việt Nam attaches top priority to strengthening ties with China, pledging full support to deepen cooperation between localities of the two countries.

He asked Shandong and Vietnamese provinces to step up exchanges at all levels, share development experience, promote personnel training, and tap into each side’s strengths to create new breakthroughs in practical cooperation. He also urged Shandong to boost import of Vietnamese goods, particularly high-quality agricultural products.

The leader also suggested Shandong share its experience in running Free Trade Zones and market-facilitation policies to help Vietnamese firms access the market more effectively.

He encouraged leading Shandong companies, exemplifying the province’s technological expertise, to step up high-quality investment, coupled with advanced technology transfer and high-level workforce training in Việt Nam, particularly in electronics, high-tech, low-emission and environmentally friendly industries.

PM Chính called on Shandong to deepen cooperation with Vietnamese localities in culture and tourism. He also urged greater people-to-people exchanges, especially among the younger generation, to strengthen mutual understanding, foster friendship, and contribute to the development of ties between the two Parties and countries.

Agreeing with PM Chính's proposals, Lin provided updates on Shandong’s current situation and development prospects, affirming the vast potential for cooperation between Shandong and Vietnamese localities.

The Chinese official expressed his desire to strengthen friendship with Vietnamese localities, encouraging the two sides to improve the quality of cooperation in trade, investment, and production, while expanding partnership to new areas such as green development and digital economy, thus creating new growth drivers for mutually beneficial and substantive collaboration.

He also called for stronger exchanges in culture, tourism, education, and arts, and people-to-people links, especially among young people, contributing to further deepening the China–Việt Nam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and bringing tangible benefits to localities and people of the two nations. — VNA/VNS