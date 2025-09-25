Việt Nam congratulates Cuba on 65th anniversary of Committees for the Defence of the Revolution

HÀ NỘI — A Vietnamese official has sent congratulations to the Committees for the Defence of the Revolution of Cuba (CDR) on the occasion of its 65th founding anniversary.

In his message to Gerardo Hernández Nordelo, member of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and CDR National Coordinator, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến conveyed his best wishes to Hernández and all leaders and officials of the CDR.

He highlighted the CDR’s key role over decades in gathering Cuban people from all walks of life, contributing to the country’s revolutionary defence and national security while promoting community development initiatives despite formidable challenges under embargo.

The Vietnamese people and the VFF always treasure the solidarity and whole-hearted support that Cuba has always given to Việt Nam, and take pride in the special bond of friendship between the two Parties, States, and peoples, nurtured by President Hồ Chí Minh, President Fidel Castro, and generation of leaders and people of both sides.

Amidst global uncertainties, the Vietnamese Party, State, and people continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Cuba to seize opportunities and overcome challenges for national development.

Chien underscored Việt Nam's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the CDR, particularly in implementing the 2023–28 cooperation agreement, bringing the bilateral ties to a deeper and more substantive and effective manner for the benefits of both peoples.

Concluding the message, Chiến wished Hernández and other CDR leaders good health and success and expressed hope for the CDR's further development and stronger Việt Nam–Cuba special friendship and solidarity. — VNA/VNS