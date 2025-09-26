Việt Nam ready with UN peacekeeping mission

More than 240 Vietnamese officers, soldiers and service members are set to join the United Nations peacekeeping force following their send-off ceremony on September 22.

The ceremony was held in person at the headquarters of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) and at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, as well as online.

Over the past 11 years, Việt Nam has deployed more than 1,300 personnel from the People’s Army and Public Security forces to UN peacekeeping missions.

This time, the Vietnamese troops of the Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 and Engineering Unit Rotation 4 will be sent to South Sudan and the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) to carry out their missions.

Major General Phạm Mạnh Thắng, director of the VDOP, said the troop were well versed in UN and mission regulations, as well as the laws of the host countries, ensuring they are fully prepared to carry out their assigned duties.

Serving as director of the field hospital during his first deployment to South Sudan, Major Trần Đức Tài said this would be both an honour and a heavy responsibility.

Under his leadership, the hospital will take over from its predecessor and continue to carry out important medical missions -- including international trauma care, aeromedical evacuation, sexual violence prevention, adherence to international humanitarian law, and explosives identification.

Meanwhile, Engineering Unit Rotation 4 will be responsible for building infrastructure, repairing roads and helipads, constructing public facilities, and providing humanitarian assistance as part of the UNISFA mission in Abyei. VNS