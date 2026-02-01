PM attends final rehearsal for opening ceremony of first Spring Fair 2026

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the general rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the first Spring Fair 2026 at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hà Nội's outlying Đông Anh Commune on Sunday afternoon.

Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, Head of the Steering Committee for National Fairs, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Trương Thanh Hoài, and representatives from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment; and the Hanoi People's Committee, also attended the event.

By Sunday afternoon, preparations for the fair had been basically completed. Goods have been brought into the exhibition booths, and some booths have been over 90 per cent completed, ready for the opening ceremony on Monday morning.

In the central area, where exhibition, promotion, and networking activities will take place, the booth frameworks have been fully installed. The decorations, lighting, sound system, main stage, and check-in area are being finalised. The fair space is gradually taking shape with a dominant spring theme, creating a vibrant appearance, ready to welcome visitors.

According to the organising committee, after completing the site preparation, the construction teams are implementing a phased approach, simultaneously erecting the frames and completing the technical systems to shorten the time while ensuring safety and quality. The progress of each item is being closely monitored hourly.

The main stage, where the opening ceremony and opening art programmes for the Spring Fair will take place, has been basically completed. The LED screen system has been installed and is undergoing trial runs before the final rehearsal. Simultaneously, the art units are also rehearsing, ready for the afternoon programme.

In the area displaying OCOP products, regional specialties, and key agricultural products, the booths are clearly taking shape. Many localities have assigned officials to directly supervise the layout and coordinate with the design unit to ensure that brand identity and local cultural elements are clearly expressed.

The "Prosperous Spring" section, implemented by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, features products from large, branded enterprises. The "Vietnamese Agricultural Products - Spreading the Colours of Spring" section, implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, has its booths quickly filled with goods thanks to the ministry's support in constructing and decorating them in a unified format. The "Springtime in the Homeland - Products from around the World" section, showcasing typical regional products, is rapidly being set up, promising an attractive visual feast.

The opening ceremony of the first Spring Fair 2026 will take place at 9:00 on February 2, featuring an artistic performance with many famous singers such as Mỹ Linh, Noo Phước Thịnh, Đông Nhi, Bảo Trâm, and Mỹ Anh.

The first Spring Fair 2026, themed “Connecting Prosperity – Welcoming a Glorious Spring,” is a large-scale national trade promotion event directed by the Government, chaired by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and organised in coordination with other ministries, sectors, and localities.

Taking place during February 2 – 13 at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre (VEC), the event is identified as a key highlight in a series of activities to stimulate consumer demand, develop the domestic market, and promote Vietnamese brands during the Lunar New Year of the Horse 2026. — VNA/VNS