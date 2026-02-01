Major property developers named in Việt Nam’s 2026 inspection plan

HCM CITY — Several of Việt Nam’s leading real estate developers, including Nam Long, Him Lam, ResCo, Vinaconex, HUD and Geleximco, have been named in the Government Inspectorate’s inspection plan for 2026.

The list features major property groups operating across both northern and southern Việt Nam, signalling a broad-based inspection programme targeting compliance in the real estate sector.

Under the plan, inspections will focus primarily on compliance with laws governing investment and construction activities, housing development and real estate business operations.

Other key areas include the management and use of State capital and assets, anti-wastefulness measures, and activities related to joint ventures, capital contributions and divestments at enterprises.

Specifically, Nam Long Investment Corporation (HoSE: NLG) will be inspected for its compliance with regulations on investment, construction, housing development and real estate business at several projects where it acts as investor or developer. The inspection is scheduled to last 60 days and is expected to be carried out in the first quarter of 2026.

Him Lam Corporation will undergo a similar inspection covering its investment, construction and real estate activities at selected projects. This inspection is also planned for 60 days, with implementation expected in the second quarter of 2026.

Vietnam Construction and Import-Export Joint Stock Corporation (Vinaconex) is likewise included, with inspectors set to review its compliance with laws related to investment, construction, housing and real estate business at projects developed by the group. The inspection is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026 and will last 60 days.

Among State-owned enterprises, Saigon Real Estate Corporation (ResCo) and Saigon Trading Group (Satra) will be inspected on the management and use of State capital and assets. These inspections are expected to take place in the first quarter of 2026, each lasting 60 days.

Meanwhile, the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUD) will be subject to an inspection focusing on the prevention of wastefulness in the management and use of land and property assets, as well as its joint venture, capital contribution and divestment activities. This inspection is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.

Geleximco Group is also named in the plan, with inspectors set to examine its compliance with laws on investment, construction, housing development and real estate business at several of its projects. The inspection is expected to be conducted in the fourth quarter of 2026 and last 60 days.

The inclusion of a large number of major real estate developers in the 2026 inspection plan underscores the Government’s push to tighten discipline and enhance transparency in the property market.

The move comes as the sector enters a period of deep restructuring following prolonged volatility, and is widely seen as an important step toward improving governance, restoring investor confidence and laying the groundwork for more stable and sustainable growth in the coming years. — VNS