Vietnamese, Cuban armies seek to promote cooperation in Party, politic affairs

HÀ NỘI – General Trịnh Văn Quyết, Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army had a meeting with visiting Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba Corps General Álvaro López Miera in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Quyết underscored that Việt Nam has always deeply appreciated Cuba’s significant support throughout its struggle for national defence and development.

In celebration of the Việt Nam – Cuba Friendship Year and the 65th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, the Vietnam Red Cross Society has launched a nationwide campaign to raise funds for the Cuban people to overcome current challenges, he said, noting that the initiative has received widespread response from millions of Vietnamese citizens, reflecting not only solidarity but also the enduring gratitude and brotherhood shared with the Cuban people.

Quyết highlighted that cooperation in Party and political affairs between the Vietnam People’s Army and the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces has yielded important outcomes in recent years, especially following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in December 2022. A notable achievement is the successful completion and handover of episodes 4 and 5 of the documentary series Two Hearts, One Beat, which has further amplified public awareness of the special, time-honoured friendship between the two countries and their armed forces.

He also recalled the freshly-ended visit by Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba, accompanied by Minister Álvaro López Miera, to the memorial dedicated to Cuban military experts in Việt Nam. This monument, one of the first components of a larger complex at the Vietnam Military History Museum commemorating international support during Việt Nam’s resistance wars, stands as a lasting symbol of the solidarity between Việt Nam and Cuba, he said.

Looking ahead, based on the areas of cooperation agreed upon by the defence ministries of both countries, Quyết affirmed that the General Department of Politics would continue directing relevant agencies to comprehensively implement bilateral cooperation programmes. This includes the joint production of episode 6 of Two Hearts, One Beat, targeted for completion in time for the 100th birth anniversary of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

He also expressed his hope that both sides would continue to strengthen communication efforts in celebration of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties, helping younger generations and the international community gain a deeper understanding of the history, significance and special relationship between Vietnam and Cuba.

For his part, López Miera commended the thoughtful and well-organised commemorative events marking Việt Nam’s 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, as well as the remarkable progress of the Vietnam People’s Army and the country as a whole. He was particularly moved by the military parade and celebrations held on September 2.

The Cuban military chief emphasised that bilateral defence cooperation between Việt Nam and Cuba has achieved concrete results across various areas, including Party and political affairs. He expressed his hope that both sides will continue to deepen coordination, especially in communicating and promoting the enduring friendship and special bond shared by the two nations and their armed forces.

Earlier, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang hosted a welcome ceremony and held talks with Corps General Álvaro López Miera, who is visiting Việt Nam from August 31 to September 6. VNA/VNS