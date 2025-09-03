State President attends military parade marking 80th anniversary of world people's victory over fascism

BEIJING — At the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, Vietnamese State President Lương Cường and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam attended a military parade in Beijing on September 3 commemorating the 80th anniversary of the world people’s victory over fascism.

The event brought together heads of state, government leaders and high-ranking delegations from many countries around the world.

The victory marked a turning point in the world's politics history, paving the way for the founding of the United Nations (UN) and foundational principles of international relations, including respect for equal rights and the right to self-determination of peoples, the peaceful settlement of disputes, the renunciation of force and respect for international law.

Even eight decades later, as the world has transformed by upheavals, the triumph over fascism remains celebrated by peace lovers worldwide as a bedrock of a more stable and prosperous global order.

Việt Nam, having endured long and arduous wars for independence, understands more than most the value of freedom and peace. Its people share the losses and honour the immense sacrifices of nations worldwide in their struggle against fascism, oppression and exploitation.

President Cường's presence at the anniversary underscored Việt Nam's responsible voice and support for global efforts for peace, security and development. It also reaffirmed the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation, alongside active, proactive, comprehensive, extensive and effective global integration, while making responsible contributions to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the word.

In his speech at the commemoration ceremony, Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping expressed gratitude for the contributions of the veterans who participated in the fight, as well as the support from international friends who love peace in the struggle against fascism.

The Chinese leader affirmed that history reminds everyone that the fate of humanity is a shared asset, and only by treating each other equally, living in harmony, and supporting one another can they protect security, eliminate the root causes of war, and prevent the recurrence of historical tragedies.

He also emphasised that the Chinese people steadfastly support the righteous course of history and the progress of human civilisation, persist in the path of peaceful development, and work together with other peoples to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Following the ceremony, a large-scale military parade took place, featuring many types of modern weapons of the People's Liberation Army of China. Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping personally inspected the 45 formations at the parade, which lined up along Chang'an Avenue.

Earlier, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, President Cường attended the welcoming ceremony and took a group photo with the heads of delegations attending the 80th anniversary of the world people's victory over fascism, hosted by the top Chinese leader. — VNA/VNS