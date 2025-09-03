Top Chinese legislator wraps up official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Zhao Leji, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China, on Tuesday concluded his official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

During the three-day visit, the top Chinese legislator laid a wreath and and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội; visited the Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace; and attended the grand ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day of Việt Nam on September 2.

Zhao was received by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường, and had a meeting with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. Meanwhile, NA Chairman Mẫn hosted a welcome ceremony and held talks with the top Chinese legislator, and co-chaired the first meeting of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese NA and the Chinese NPC.

Congratulating China on its national development achievements, the Vietnamese leaders emphasised that as “a good neighbour, good friend, good comrade, and good partner” of China, Việt Nam believes the Chinese Party, State, and people will successfully achieve the goals of the 20th National Congress of the CPC and complete the “second centenary goal” on schedule, building China into a modern, prosperous, civilised, harmonious, and beautiful socialist power that makes greater contributions to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Zhao congratulated the Vietnamese Party, State, and people on their victories in national liberation and reunification, as well as their historic development achievements. He wished the 14th National Congress of the CPV success, heralding a new era for Việt Nam.

The two sides discussed and emphasised the importance of Việt Nam–China relations within each country’s foreign policy.

At the first meeting of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese NA and the Chinese NPC, the two sides praised the inaugural meeting under the newly established bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation mechanism, highlighting it as a vivid demonstration of close and effective cooperation and high political trust between the two legislatures. They agreed that the meeting serves as an important platform for sharing experience and discussing parliamentary cooperation orientations to facilitate and promote bilateral collaboration. — VNA/VNS