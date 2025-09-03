Top leader of Cuba wraps up state visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, his spouse Lis Cuesta Peraza, and the high-ranking delegation left Hà Nội on Tuesday evening, wrapping up a three-day state visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and his spouse.

While staying in Việt Nam, the leader, his spouse, and delegation of Cuba laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum and offered flowers at the monument to Cuban national hero Jose Marti in Hà Nội.

The Cuban leader held talks with General Secretary Lâm, had meetings with State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and attended the grand ceremony celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day of Việt Nam.

At their talks, Party leader Lâm and Bermudez updated each other on each country's situation and discussed major directions to deepen the special friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba. They also touched on regional and international issues of common concern.

The host affirmed that the visit holds particular significance as it coincides with the Việt Nam – Cuba Friendship Year marking the 65th founding anniversary of their diplomatic relations, and will create an important milestone and a strong driving force to continue consolidating, expanding, elevating, and intensifying the traditional solidarity, special friendship, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

He took this occasion to express his gratitude for the solidarity and valuable support that Fidel Castro, Raul Castro, generations of Party and State leaders, and the people of Cuba have always given to Việt Nam during the past struggle for national liberation as well as in the current cause of national defence and development.

General Secretary Lâm affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam always follow every step of Cuba’s development with close attention, and are delighted with the important achievements that the Cuban Party, State, and people have attained since the eighth Party Congress, particularly the positive results in strengthening national unity, overcoming socio-economic challenges, and effectively implementing the foreign policy.

Sharing the valuable experiences of the “Đổi Mới” (Renewal) policy, the General Secretary emphasised that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always regard solidarity with and support for Cuba as the conscience and responsibility of communists and of the entire Vietnamese people.

For his part, the top Cuban leader expressed confidence that under the leadership of the CPV, led by General Secretary Lâm, Việt Nam will enter a new era of development and achieve its goals for 2030 and 2045. He said Việt Nam’s accomplishments over the past 80 years serve as a great source of encouragement for the Cuban people.

The two leaders expressed their delight over the robust and steadily growing ties between their countries, particularly following the state visit to Cuba by Party chief Lâm in September last year. They highlighted that regular exchanges of delegations, especially at the high level, have been maintained effectively, while ministries, sectors, localities, and businesses have closely coordinated in implementing agreements. Both sides agreed that bilateral relations have advanced in a more sustainable and effective manner, rooted in the spirit of companionship, cooperation, and development.

During his meeting with the Cuban leader, State President Cường affirmed that the Vietnamese people closely follow Cuba’s progress and are delighted at the Cuban Party, State, and people’s significant achievements since the 8th Party Congress. He showed his belief that the heroic Cuba will definitely overcome current challenges and achieve even greater successes in building and defending the socialist Cuba.

The two leaders reaffirmed their determination to further deepen the exemplary Việt Nam–Cuba relationship, which was founded by President Hồ Chí Minh and President Fidel Castro Ruz, and has been diligently nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries. They agreed to strengthen high-level and all-level exchanges, effectively implement agreed high-level agreements, and promote cooperation mechanisms between the two Parties and States.

They also pledged closer coordination and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums, alongside fostering people-to-people exchanges and collaboration between socio-political and mass organisations, businesses, and people; a as well as educating the two countries' young generations on the tradition of the special Việt Nam–Cuba friendship.

The Cuban leader had a meeting with PM Chính, who affirmed that Việt Nam will continue providing practical support for Cuba, particularly in agriculture to help ensure food security in the country, while expanding collaboration in energy and biotechnology.

Both sides also committed to promoting ministerial, sectoral, and local exchanges to realise the agreed high-level agreements and existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and to organising cultural and people-to-people exchange activities during the “Việt Nam – Cuba Friendship Year 2025”.

They also committed to enhanced coordination and exchange of views at multilateral forums and international organisations of which both countries are members, alongside stronger cooperation among socio-political organisations and localities.

At his meeting with NA Chairman Mẫn, the Cuban leader received a pledge of strengthened parliamentary ties through high-level exchanges, good preparations for the second session of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, and enhanced coordination at the the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and other multilateral forums. The top Vietnamese legislator emphasised the importance of youth education about the special relationship between the two nations.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and First Secretary and President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez jointly witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements in food production, healthcare, archives, and biotechnology, as well as the handover of donations collected under the nationwide “65 years of Việt Nam–Cuba relations” campaign.

General Secretary Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường and their spouses co-hosted a solemn state banquet in honour of the Cuban leader, his spouse, and the high-ranking Cuban delegation.

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, along with the senior leaders of the Cuban Party and State, also attended the ceremony marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Cuba (December 2, 1960 – 2025), and visited the photo exhibition titled “65 Years of the Special Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship”.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chinh and the Cuban leader also met with Vietnamese businesses to discuss ways to promote trade and investment cooperation.

The two sides issued a joint statement, voicing satisfaction with the sound development of Việt Nam–Cuba relations across all levels and sectors, and welcoming initial positive outcomes in strategic cooperation areas, notably pilot rice cultivation models, a solar power complex project in Cuba, and the establishment of a joint venture in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

They emphasised that the relations between the two Parties provide the foundation and strategic orientation for bilateral cooperation. The two sides agreed on the importance of bolstering high-level Party-to-Party exchanges, theoretical seminars, direct and online discussions between the two Parties’ advisory bodies, study visits in Việt Nam for Cuban deputy ministerial-level officials, exchanges between youth and mass organisations, as well as other initiatives to share experience and lessons in building socialism in both countries.

As part of the trip, the Cuban leader, his spouse and the high-level Cuban delegation visited the Việt Nam Military History Museum, laid flowers at the monument dedicated to Cuban military experts, toured the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), and attended a special national art performance entitled “80 Years of Independence – Freedom – Happiness”.

Madame Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, and Madame Lis Cuesta Peraza, spouse of the Cuban leader, enjoyed a water puppet show at the Thăng Long Water Puppet Theatre and visited Ngọc Sơn Temple. — VNA/VNS