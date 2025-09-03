Russia-Việt Nam ties strengthen for shared security future

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến and his Russian counterpart Colonel General Alexander Vasilyevich Fomin co-chaired the 8th Vietnam–Russia Defence Strategy Dialogue in Hà Nội on Wednesday, underscoring the enduring partnership between the two nations.

Chiến expressed sincere gratitude to the Russian delegation for attending the 80th anniversary celebrations of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), as well as for their role in co-chairing the dialogue. The participation of Russian military personnel in the commemorative parade reaffirmed the pivotal role defence cooperation plays within the broader traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Russia.

The Vietnamese people and the Vietnam People’s Army continue to remember and deeply appreciate the meaningful support provided by the former Soviet Union and the current Russian Federation during Việt Nam's historic struggles for independence and reunification, as well as in the ongoing efforts of national construction and protection.

Looking ahead, Chiến expressed the desire to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership for mutual benefit, aiming to foster peace, cooperation and development regionally and globally.

The dialogue saw exchanges on the global and regional security landscape and issues of mutual interest. Việt Nam's foreign policy remains rooted in independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, alongside the diversification and multilateralisation of international relations.

Việt Nam stands ready to cooperate with countries and international organisations to promote peace and sustainable development worldwide, while steadfastly adhering to its 'four no’s' defence policy.

Regarding the East Sea, internationally known as the South China Sea, Việt Nam maintains its consistent position to resolve disputes peacefully through legal means, notably the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), along with regional agreements such as the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC). Việt Nam also supports the prompt completion of a substantive and effective Code of Conduct (COC) in the region.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of scientific research collaboration through the Joint Việt Nam–Russia Tropical Science and Technology Research Centre, symbolising the longstanding cooperation between the two countries. They agreed to continue effectively implementing both the annual cooperation plan and the long-term programme.

Plans for the future include active and efficient execution of signed cooperation agreements, focusing on promoting delegation exchanges at all levels and enhancing training cooperation.

Further steps will be taken to strengthen linkages among military services, branches, agencies, units, academies and schools, alongside sharing professional experience and expertise. Coordination and consultation will also continue within international multilateral defence forums, especially those led by ASEAN.

The Russian deputy minister conveyed confidence that the success of the 8th Vietnam–Russia Defence Strategy Dialogue will help chart clear directions for bilateral defence cooperation, ensuring it develops sustainably, effectively and pragmatically.

The dialogue concluded with the signing of the event’s minutes. On this occasion, on behalf of the State President, Chiến presented the Friendship Order to Colonel General Alexander Vasilyevich Fomin in recognition of his substantial contributions to strengthening defence ties and nurturing the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Russia. VNA/VNS