Vietnamese defence minister holds talks with Cuban counterpart

HÀ NỘI — Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang hosted a welcome ceremony for Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba Corps General Álvaro López Miera in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The Cuban defence chief is paying an official visit to Việt Nam from August 31 to September 6, during which he attended a ceremony celebrating the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s August Revolution and National Day on Tuesday.

In their talks held after the welcome ceremony, Giang praised the visit by the Cuban official and delegation, which takes place during the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Year. The two nations are also commemorating the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations on December 2.

The visit further strengthens the longstanding solidarity and traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba, and particularly the defence cooperation between the two ministries, he said.

Giang underscored the historic importance of September 2, 1945, a defining moment in Việt Nam’s history, when President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence to a crowd in the capital. His action established the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, the first people’s democratic state in Southeast Asia and the predecessor of today’s Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

The event brought an end to colonialism and feudalism in Việt Nam and ushered in a new era of national independence and freedom, in which working people held power and took control of the nation's destiny, as well as an era of national independence intertwined with socialism.

This turning point inspired colonised nations and oppressed peoples worldwide to rise up in the fight for independence, democracy and social progress, he noted.

Highlighting the pure, loyal and enduring Việt Nam–Cuba relationship, Giang confirmed that over the past 65 years, it has become a model of sincere and resilient international solidarity.

Despite the wide geographical distance between the two countries, their people have always stood side by side, offering unwavering support in every circumstance, he said.

He noted that Việt Nam will never forget the profound and heartfelt support extended by Cuba during the most challenging periods of its struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as in the country’s current efforts to build and safeguard the homeland.

Giang cited the famous words of Cuban leader Fidel Castro: “For Việt Nam, Cuba is willing to shed its own blood” – a timeless expression symbolising the deep and special bonds between the two nations.

On August 31, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, together with Minister López Miera, laid a wreath at the monument to Cuban military experts, one of the first completed elements of a symbolic memorial complex at the Việt Nam Military History Museum.

This monument recognises the vital support provided by Cuba during Việt Nam’s resistance wars and is a gesture of profound respect from the Vietnamese Party, State, Armed Forces and people for the Cuban comrades who sacrificed for a noble international cause. It also reaffirms the longstanding, faithful and consistent friendship between the two peoples.

Giang also expressed Việt Nam’s deep empathy for the unprecedented challenges currently facing Cuba, confirming that Việt Nam stands ready to accompany, support and cooperate with Cuba within its capacity.

According to the Vietnamese minister, defence cooperation remains a key pillar in the nations' bilateral relationship, contributing to enhancing collaboration in other areas.

At the talks, the two officials exchanged views on global, regional and military developments in each country.

General Giang emphasised that as a nation that has experienced much suffering and loss during wars, Việt Nam consistently follows a foreign policy of independence, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations.

Việt Nam is ready to cooperate with countries and international organisations while remaining consistent in its defence policy and advocating to address all disputes and disagreements through peaceful means based on international law, he stated, reiterating that the nation respects multilateral institutions, especially those led by the United Nations and ASEAN.

Expressing deep appreciation for the warm sentiments that the Party, State, military and people of Việt Nam have shown towards Cuba, Álvaro López Miera stated his affection and admiration for Việt Nam, adding that he was impressed by the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

The Cuban minister said that the achievements of the Vietnamese people over the past 80 years serve as a great source of encouragement and motivation for the Cuban people today.

Cuba takes great pride in having Việt Nam as a brotherly nation and is always ready to promote and strengthen the relationship between the two armies, contributing to the development of the special traditional friendship between the two countries, he said.

The two sides signed agreements to focus on several key areas of cooperation, including strengthening the exchange of delegations at all levels, particularly high-level ones, and enhancing collaboration in Party and political works within the military.

They will also proactively educate the public and younger generations about the relationship between the two countries and their militaries for the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, and intensifying cooperation in workforce training and the defence industry.

At the end of the official talks the two ministers signed a three-year cooperation plan for the 2026-2028 period. — VNA/VNS