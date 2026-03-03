Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Under spring skies, the sacred seal opens at Trần Temple

March 03, 2026 - 15:26
As midnight falls on the 14th day of the first lunar month, thousands gather at the Special National Relic Site of Trần Temple – Phổ Minh Pagoda for the annual Trần Temple Seal Opening Ceremony, a ritual steeped in history, spirituality and a timeless wish for peace and prosperity.
Delegates perform the candle-offering ritual during the Trần Temple Seal Opening Ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Đại Nghĩa

NINH BÌNH As midnight approaches on the 14th day of the first lunar month, incense smoke rises gently above the ancient roofs of the Special National Relic Site of Trần Temple – Phổ Minh Pagoda.

Under ceremonial lights and the glow of torches, elders, officials and pilgrims stand in solemn anticipation of the sacred moment – the Trần Temple Seal Opening Ceremony.

The ritual traces its roots to the ancestral land of the Trần clan in Tức Mặc Palace, where the Trần Dynasty rose to power and ruled Đại Việt from 1225 to 1400. Nearly two centuries of Trần rule marked a flourishing era in Vietnamese history, remembered for strong governance, cultural development and legendary victories defending national independence.

Historical records note that Tức Mặc Palace was built in 1239 and later renamed Trùng Quang Palace, while the administrative unit of Tức Mặc was elevated to Thiên Trường Prefecture.

It became a spiritual and political centre where retired emperors resided and kings returned to pay tribute to their ancestors.

Officials and local residents attend the 2026 Trần Temple Seal Opening Ceremony in solemn reverence. — VNS Photo Trần Huấn

Today, that sacred ground becomes the heart of a deeply symbolic spring festival.

Recognised as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage, the Trần Temple Seal Opening Ceremony takes place annually on the night of the 14th and early hours of the 15th day of the first lunar month.

The ritual symbolises the reopening of royal administration after Tết (the lunar new year festival), reflecting responsibility, discipline and moral governance.

More than a spiritual event, the ceremony carries a profound humanistic message: a prayer for national peace and prosperity, and for every household to receive blessings embodied in the seal’s inscription Tích phúc vô cương (Boundless accumulation of virtue).

Young men selected from the village carry the sacred seal palanquin in a traditional midnight procession. — VNS Photo Trần Huấn

The ceremony unfolds with dignified precision. Delegates offer incense and candles before the ancestral altar, their faces illuminated by flickering flames. Young men from the village, carefully selected for the honour, carry the palanquin bearing the sacred seal in a colourful midnight procession, dressed in traditional garments of red, blue and gold.

As soon as the seal is officially opened, thousands of people stream into the temple grounds. Many bow in silent prayer; others wait patiently to receive a stamped paper bearing the sacred imprint – not as a promise of material gain, but as a symbolic reminder to live and work with integrity, creativity and dedication in the year ahead.

Immediately after the seal is opened, thousands of pilgrims gather at the temple to offer incense, pay tribute to their ancestors and pray for peace and prosperity in the New Year. — Photo courtesy of Trần Huấn

In contemporary society, the festival remains a living lesson in history and ethics. It reflects the Vietnamese tradition of remembering one’s roots, and offers an opportunity for generations to express gratitude to their ancestors and honour the enduring legacy of the Trần Dynasty.

As dawn breaks over Thiên Trường Prefecture and the crowds gradually disperse, the incense lingers in the cool spring air. The sacred seal has been opened, but its message – of virtue, unity and aspiration – continues to resonate long after the ceremony ends. — VNS

