Việt Nam highlights solidarity, culture at ManiFiesta 2025 in Belgium

BRUSSELS — Despite heavy rains sweeping across Belgium’s North Sea coast, the vibrant atmosphere of ManiFiesta 2025 in Ostend was undiminished, and Việt Nam’s presence stood out as a bridge of friendship and solidarity.

Held on September 13-14, ManiFiesta – the annual festival of solidarity organised by the Workers' Party of Belgium – drew tens of thousands of participants from across Belgium and neighbouring countries. Alongside music, debates and cultural exchanges, Việt Nam made a strong impression with a booth rich in national identity.

Visitors crowded into the Vietnamese space to sip hot tea, taste aromatic coffee and browse publications such as Le Courrier du Vietnam and Vietnam Pictorial, produced by the Vietnam News Agency. Souvenirs such as badges featuring President Hồ Chí Minh and red T-shirts with the national flag drew curiosity and affection, offering participants a tangible memory of Việt Nam.

A highlight was a digital exhibition on President Hồ Chí Minh, jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium and the President Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site in Hà Nội. With a simple QR code scan, visitors explored the life and career of the Vietnamese leader.

Beyond the national booths, ManiFiesta 2025 featured international concerts, debates with global figures, film screenings and youth spaces, weaving together a dynamic picture of solidarity and cultural diversity.

By showcasing its culture and history, Việt Nam not only promoted its image but also reaffirmed its commitment to friendship and cooperation with Belgium and international friends. VNA/VNS