Việt Nam honours Swedish director with insignia for cultural contributions

HÀ NỘI — Swedish film director Bo Öhlén has received the insignia “For the cause of culture, sports and tourism” from the Vietnamese Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism in recognition of his outstanding contributions to promoting Việt Nam's history and culture through the documentary Victory Vietnam.

The honour was presented to the director on September 10 at a ceremony held at the Vietnamese Embassy in Stockholm.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Trần Văn Tuấn emphasised that Victory Vietnam is a deeply moving and authentic documentary, officially premiered in April 2025 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification of Vietnam (April 30, 1975 – 2025). The film was screened on a large scale in HCM City and Hà Nội, and broadcast nationwide on Việt Nam Television (VTV), leaving a profound impression and touching the hearts of millions of Vietnamese at home and abroad.

The diplomat highly valued Bo Öhlén’s dedication in preserving historic moments of Việt Nam's struggle for independence, noting that the film not only vividly captures the resilience of the Vietnamese people but also strengthens cultural ties between Việt Nam and Sweden.

He stressed that the director's devotion to introducing Việt Nam's history has helped Swedish and international audiences gain a deeper understanding of Việt Nam.

The director expressed appreciation for the honour, noting that the film had been made with the intention of reflecting the sincere sentiments and solidarity shown in Sweden during that historical period. He also voiced the hope that the documentary would not only stand as a historical record but also contribute to fostering closer cultural ties between the two peoples.

In a congratulatory letter, Lê Thị Hà, Director of the Việt Nam Film Institute, expressed appreciation for receiving the work, calling it a valuable historical document and a symbol of the international solidarity extended by Sweden during Việt Nam's most difficult years – a spirit that Việt Nam continues to cherish today.

The ceremony was also an occasion to reaffirm the deep appreciation of the Vietnamese Government and people for the long-standing support and friendship of Sweden. At the same time, the event further reinforced cultural and cinematic cooperation between the two countries, underscoring their shared commitment to promoting mutual respect, understanding, and cultural exchange among nations.— VNA/VNS