Books, reading spaces bring patriotism to life for young readers

HCM CITY Children’s books rich in national pride and learning activities at Hồ Chí Minh City Book Street are giving students and teachers fresh ways to experience history and patriotism as the country marks key national milestones.

Books not only broaden knowledge but also become a “companion” that nurtures the soul, ignites love for the homeland, and fosters national pride.

The year 2025 marks the strong return of many educational children’s works closely tied to national history and culture, especially with the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 2025).

The poetry collection Bé Yêu Tổ Quốc (loosely translated as Children Love the Homeland) by author Cao Mai Trang, published by the HCM City General Publishing House, features 50 short poems with colourful illustrations, taking young readers to beloved places like Hà Nội, Huế and Phú Quốc while portraying workers, teachers, doctors, and firefighters, ordinary people who contribute to the making of the nation.

Each verse serves as a reminder that today’s peace is the fruit of countless sacrifices made by multiple generations.

Beyond poetry, many publishers are also finding approachable ways to retell history.

The Các Nhà Cách Mạng Tiền Bối (The Predecessor Revolutionaries) book series by the Kim Đồng Publishing House brings to life the stories of figures like Tô Hiệu, Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Trần Phú, and Tôn Đức Thắng through vivid narrative nonfiction, showing children that these names from textbooks were also resilient role models who inspire patriotism.

That spirit echoes in contemporary poetry as well.

Poet Huỳnh Mai Liên said that she wanted to "tell children the story of Trường Sa, about the love Vietnamese people have for their seas and islands” through her collection Bốn Mùa Cờ Bay (Four Seasons of Flying Flags), published by Nhã Nam and the Việt Nam Writers Association Publishing House.

Here, Hoàng Sa and Trường Sa are no longer distant concepts but part of the nation’s flesh and blood, so that even children growing up on the mainland in modern comfort will carry a heartbeat for the homeland’s seas and islands.

Young authors are also contributing fresh storytelling approaches.

In Tớ Là Người Việt Nam (I Am Vietnamese), published by Slowbooks and the Việt Nam Women’s Publishing House, authors Quỳnh Hương, Hoàng Anh, and Maru use the innocent voice of children to express national pride.

They said they believe patriotism is a continuous current that must be nurtured across generations, ultimately teaching people to live humanely and peacefully together.

Meanwhile, Lionbooks focuses on confidence in local culture through Khắc Nối - Chúng Mình Lớn Lên Cùng Đất Nước (Carving the Connection - We Are Growing up with the Nation), published by the Hà Nội Publishing House.

The book not only conveys pride in one’s roots through nine essays but also turns patriotism into concrete action by donating all profits to disaster relief efforts.

Whether through poetry, narrative nonfiction, or picture books, what these works share is the aim to spark pride, gratitude toward past generations, and plant the seeds of patriotism in children’s hearts.

Spaces that fuel national spirit

For students and teachers, HCM City Nguyễn Văn Bình Book Street has long been a familiar gathering place where reading culture intertwines with major historical milestones.

This year’s National Day celebrations on September 2 became even more meaningful as groups of students, teachers, and lecturers visited to explore books and attend thematic educational activities.

Kicking off the 2025–2026 academic year, the Literature Department of Ngô Quyền Secondary School in Bảy Hiền Ward in HCM City chose this venue for a special programme on “Enhancing Knowledge of Culture, History, and Literature".

Amid the shade of trees and rows of book stalls, teachers found not only resources for their lessons but also a sense of camaraderie within the faculty.

Teacher Thanh Xuân, head of the Literature Department, said that each trip is a delightful opportunity to discover new books while strengthening the colleagues’ shared love for reading culture.

For teacher Vương Tùng, the experience is also a source of renewed energy. The simple act of each teacher choosing a book and sharing their reflections afterward helps them find ways to pass on the reading habit to their students.

Meanwhile, teacher Thu Sương likened the feeling of walking along Book Street at the start of the school year to touching the “essence of teaching” with the scent of new paper, fresh ink, and the excitement of preparing knowledge for students.

Not only teachers but many students also find resonance in these experiences.

They read not just to complete assignments or gather information but also to better understand the historical values behind the National Day and feel proud to be part of the nation’s ongoing story.

The reading space becomes an open classroom where knowledge is absorbed through lively, immersive experiences far beyond what a textbook can offer.

From children’s books rich in meaning to the interactive spaces at HCM City Book Street, it is clear that today’s reading culture goes beyond “reading to learn” and becomes “reading to love, to live humanely, and to feel connected to the nation.” VNS