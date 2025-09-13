National achievement exhibition to wrap up with art concert, fireworks

HÀ NỘI — The national achievement exhibition, themed “80 Years of Independence – Freedom – Happiness,” will officially wrap up on September 15 evening with a grand closing ceremony and a concert titled I Love My Homeland, held at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Đông Anh Commune, Hà Nội.

According to the organisers, the closing ceremony will include a formal review and awards segment, followed by a large-scale concert gathering some of Việt Nam's most popular artists. Among the performers are People’s Artist Thanh Hoa, Meritorious Artist Việt Hoàn, and leading singers such as Trọng Tấn, Thu Minh, Tùng Dương, Hồ Ngọc Hà, Hoàng Thùy Linh, Bảo Anh, Trúc Nhân, Trọng Hiếu, PiaLinh, RHYDER, and rap duo Double2T. They will be joined by violinist Anh Tú, the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra, rock band Bức Tường, the Trống Đồng percussion group, and the TRE dance troupe.

The concert will be staged in three chapters, featuring about 20 performances that blend traditional and contemporary styles, powerful vocals with orchestral arrangements, and vibrant visuals with emotional depth.

The evening will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display, marking the end of the largest exhibition ever held in Việt Nam, which brought together 28 ministries and central agencies, 34 localities, 16 State-owned economic corporations, and 94 leading private enterprises.

The exhibition, held on the occasion of Việt Nam's 80th National Day anniversary, was initially scheduled to last until September 5. It welcomed more than 3.93 million visitors from August 28 to September 2.

To meet public demand and create more opportunities for citizens to explore and experience activities at the event, the Prime Minister issued an official dispatch extending its course until September 15. — VNA/VNS