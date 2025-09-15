Hà Nội to affirm role as a centre of international cultural exchange annually

HÀ NỘI Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lê Hải Bình has approved a project to organise the International Arts and Culture Day annually in Hà Nội.

The day will be held on the weekend closest to October 10 – the anniversary of the city's Liberation Day.

In the initial phase, it is to take place at the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long before moving to Thống Nhất Park or the National Exposition Centre in Đông Anh area when its scale is expanded.

The event will serve as a cultural diplomacy initiative of international significance, highlighting Hà Nội’s role as a hub for global cultural exchange and contributing to the city’s international cultural brand.

The event’s overarching goal is to establish an international cultural diplomacy platform, using 'culture as the foundation – art as the bridge' to connect nations and strengthen mutual understanding and trust between Việt Nam and the global community.

At the same time, it seeks to enrich spiritual and cultural life, elevate aesthetic appreciation and foster global cultural awareness among the people.

The specific objective is to establish an official international cultural exchange platform led by Việt Nam, providing an opportunity for the country to showcase its proactive role in global cultural cooperation and its capacity to create a cultural arena of international scale.

Accordingly, the day will be designed in a diverse and unique format, aiming at a multi-sensory experience for the public. Participating countries will have their own booths to introduce their culture; organise art performances, cuisine, fashion, handicrafts, fine arts, community exchange games, among others.

In addition, there will be general programmes such as art performances, parades, talk shows, exhibitions, visual art presentations, food stalls, handicrafts and community exchange games. Each year, the event will select a country as the Guest of Honour or Country in Focus.

Participants will include ministries, sectors, diplomatic missions, international organisations, cultural institutes, domestic and foreign art institutions, creative enterprises, as well as large numbers of local residents and international visitors.

The venue will offer an open and welcoming atmosphere, blending traditional and contemporary elements to foster connections between the public and the artists.

The project also aims to closely link culture, tourism and technology, forming a rich event ecosystem with satellite activities such as exhibitions, seminars, and creative fairs.

The event will integrate the promotion of cuisine, handicrafts, and trade booths, to support creative businesses, promote domestic consumption, and develop the economy for Hà Nội. VNS