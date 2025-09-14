Bánh Ít Tower: Preserving a millennium-old Chăm heritage in Gia Lai

The Tower of Bánh Ít in former Bình Định Province (now part of enlarged Gia Lai Province), is one of the oldest and largest surviving clusters of towers in the now defunct Kingdom of Cham Pa in central Việt Nam. Its architecture bears the distinctive features of the Chăm art, with intricate decorative motifs.

The complex was built in the late 11th and early 12th centuries and consists of four towers, each with its own unique architectural style and function.

Over the centuries, Bánh Ít Tower has stood not only as an architectural work reflecting the construction techniques and sculptural art of the ancient Chăm people, but also as a cultural and historical site preserving valuable traditions.

It reflects the cultural and spiritual life of the community, embodying the convergence of history, religion, and art, and contributing to the cultural identity of central Việt Nam.

The complex was recognised as a national architectural and artistic relic in 1982. In 2014, it was listed among the top 10 most visited ancient towers by the Vietnam Records Organisation.

Four years ago the then Bình Định authorities approved a project for the restoration, preservation, and promotion of the Bánh Ít Tower relic site. The project was completed at the cost of over VNĐ25 billion (US$980,000).

The project included adding interior furnishings, displaying worship items at the Bánh Ít Tower Temple, and installing patterned mouldings at the main hall entrance of the exhibition house. VNS