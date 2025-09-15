Việt Nam launches cultural industry association to boost “soft power” in digital era

HCM CITY — Việt Nam has officially launched its first national cultural industry association in HCM City, part of efforts to turn culture into a key economic driver and strengthen the country’s global “soft power” in the digital age.

The newly established Việt Nam Cultural Industry Development Association (VCIDA) has also signed several strategic cooperation agreements under the theme “Việt Nam Cultural Industry – Soft Power in the Digital Era.”

The founding of the association is seen as a milestone in building an ecosystem for cultural industries, ranging from fashion and arts to entertainment and creative services, at a time when Việt Nam is seeking to expand its global integration and diversify its sources of economic growth.

Speaking at a launching ceremony held last weekend by the VCIDA, Vương Duy Biên, former deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, who now serves as the association's chairman, said the association would unite cultural practitioners, businesses and artists to promote Vietnamese values worldwide.

“Culture is the soul of the nation and the heart that shapes our identity. In an increasingly globalised world, culture is also a shield that protects us from being dissolved into uniformity,” he said.

Việt Nam abolished its first cultural industry directive in 2005, but policymakers have since revived the push, seeing creative industries not only as a source of national identity but also as a lucrative economic sector if properly managed and invested in.

He noted that rapid advances in digital technology offer Việt Nam new opportunities to make cultural products more attractive and accessible, while also improving the country’s international image.

He called on young people to embrace both innovation and responsibility in preserving Việt Nam’s cultural heritage in the digital era.

Since its initial debut in Hà Nội in July, VCIDA has signed cooperation agreements with international partners, including the Portugal-Việt Nam Friendship Association and the Supertalent of the World Fashion Awards, where Việt Nam will host fashion events later this year.

It is also preparing a Vietnamese folk art delegation to perform at a cultural festival in Russia in November.

During the ceremony, VCIDA signed memoranda of understanding with multiple partners, including Tang Event Australia (cultural events), Arobid (digital ecosystem building), Dinner Incredible (culinary arts), GonChill Tourist Pass (youth-focused cultural tourism), and DatVietVAC Group Holdings.

Phạm Thành Trí, standing vice chairman and secretary-general of VCIDA, said the association aims for cultural industries to contribute around 7 per cent of Việt Nam’s GDP by 2030, while making the country a more attractive destination for investors, artists and international tourists.

HCM City, Việt Nam’s largest economic and cultural hub, will host VCIDA’s representative office and serve as a key base for implementing projects. — VNS