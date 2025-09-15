Đà Nẵng photo collection to be exhibited in South Korea

ĐÀ NẴNG A selection of 30 photos by 25 photographers from Đà Nẵng City has been curated for display at a cultural exchange in Daegu, South Korea, from September 29 to October 3, according to the Chairman of the Đà Nẵng Union of Literature and Arts Associations, Nguyễn Nho Khiêm.

Khiêm said the photo selection, which was previously on show at key events in the city, will be one of a series of cultural activities hosted by Đà Nẵng in Daegu as part of a cooperation programme in the two cities.

The photo collection, which features typical landmarks and landscapes as well as the culture and lifestyle of local people, aims to introduce the image of Đà Nẵng to Korean friends, he added.

Đà Nẵng and Daegu inked a friendship partnership on cooperation and cultural exchange programmes in 2004, and South Korean partners have helped sponsor an annual Korean Cultural Festival in the central Vietnamese city.

Daegu-based Keimyung University also reserved scholarships worth US$15,000 for the best 30 students in Đà Nẵng during the 2023-2024 academic year.

Daegu authorities have supported Đà Nẵng in the city's green and smart urban management, disaster prevention, search and rescue and climate change mitigation efforts.

Six universities from South Korea also signed agreements with Đà Nẵng’s Đông Á University, while five cities – Changwon, Daegu, Hwaseong, Seoul, and Jeju – officially signed friendship agreements with Đà Nẵng.

Tourists from South Korea contributed the largest segment of foreign tourist arrivals to Đà Nẵng, with more than 1.8 million in 2024.

The central coastal city also welcomed its one millionth Korean visitor to the beach hub during the annual Việt Nam-South Korea Culture Exchange Festival in July.

To date, several airlines from South Korea, including Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, Jin Air, Air Busan, T'way Air, Eastar Jet, Air Seoul, Aero K, and Air Premia, operate flights from Busan, Seoul, Daegu, and Cheongju to Đà Nẵng. VNS