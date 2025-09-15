Việt Nam–US Friendship Festival held in Cần Thơ

CẦN THƠ — The Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations, the US Mission to Việt Nam, and the Cần Thơ People’s Committee jointly held the Việt Nam–US Friendship Festival in the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ.

This event formed part of a series marking the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam–US diplomatic relations and served as a meaningful initiative to promote cultural exchanges between Cần Thơ City and the US.

Vice Chairwoman of the Cần Thơ People’s Committee Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Điệp emphasised that the festival contributes to state diplomacy by consistently implementing the country’s foreign policy, promoting the role of people-to-people diplomacy.

Cooperation between Cần Thơ and its partners has been steadily strengthened and expanded, making tangible contributions to mutual development and laying the groundwork for collaboration between localities in both countries, she added.

According to the Cần Thơ People’s Committee, in recent years, cooperation between Cần Thơ and US localities and partners has achieved significant results. In the first six months of 2025, exports to the US exceeded US$228 million, mainly in rice, seafood, processed agricultural products, garments, and handicrafts.

Four FDI projects have been invested directly from US capital, while US-funded NGO projects in education, housing support, livelihood stabilisation, rural infrastructure, and climate adaptation have contributed to the city’s socio-economic development. In addition, numerous international cooperation agreements have been signed, notably a partnership programme with Riverside city, California, focusing on healthcare, agriculture, and education and training.

The festival drew large crowds, featuring cultural and artistic performances, sports activities, traditional games, and visits to exhibition booths showcasing Vietnamese and US culture and cuisine, achievements in Việt Nam–US diplomatic relations, and highlights of Cần Thơ.

US Consul General in Hồ Chí Minh City Melissa A. Brown emphasised that the event exemplifies the strength of the bilateral partnership and the vibrant ties between the peoples of the two nations. VNA/VNS