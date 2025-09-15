Mid-Autumn Festival set to be notable event for children

HÀ NỘI — The 2025 Mid-Autumn Festival will feature many activities to not only entertain people, especially children, but also to promote national traditional customs.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, this year's festival will be held on October 2-5 at the Việt Nam Culture and Arts Centre No 2 Hoa Lư Street, Hai Bà Trưng Ward, Hà Nội.

The Ministry has called for an event rich in traditional values, with diverse, meaningful and practical content. The festival should offer children a safe, engaging, and entirely free playground, ensuring both enjoyment and significance.

The Ministry wants children to immerse themselves in dreams and fairy-tale stories and learn about traditions and customs.

That would ensure the children enjoy beautiful moments of the year and have good memories for life.

The highlight of the event is a street parade, lantern procession, lion dance and moon-watching festival, which adds excitement to the festival atmosphere, attracts the attention and interest of children and contributes to creating a unique feature for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

During the four-day event, artisans will introduce and guide children to make traditional toys. Under their guidance, simple materials will be converted into beautiful products that can be used in daily life and serve people's needs, such as string knotting, decorating bamboo dragonflies, making scented wax, paper masks and lanterns, clay figurines and moon cakes.

Participants can also learn circus skills such as riding a unicycle, balancing on rollers, balls, bamboo ladders, and stilts, juggling, hula hooping and making artistic balloons. There are different sports and physical games as well, such as riding a balance bike, mini racing, chess, performing lion dancing and having fun with outdoor activities of inflatable houses, trampolines and sand play pools.

In addition, the organisers will set up a special space providing a world of books for children's entertainment, educating them on important social-emotional themes like gratitude and kindness, or offering books that teach practical life skills

A place to 'check-in' will be decorated in a folk style, imbued with identity with traditional colorful Mid-Autumn toys such as lion heads, paper masks, lanterns, drums, cotton swans and fruit trays.

The organisers will also set up an automatic photo booth with themed settings inspired by the autumn full moon, host competitions and exhibitions of children’s paintings, digital artworks for young artists and fine-art students, and a Mid-Autumn-themed fashion design contest, as well as a contest showcasing traditional full moon fruit trays.

Notably, the festival will feature a vibrant artistic programme blending circus, puppetry, comedy, music and dance performances, fashion shows and a masquerade. This colourful lineup offers children opportunities to be creative, explore and express their imagination. VNS