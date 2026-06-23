Rare pangolin voluntarily handed over by resident in Lâm Đồng

LÂM ĐỒNG — A rare pangolin was voluntarily handed over by a local resident to authorities in Hàm Kiệm Commune, the central province of Lâm Đồng, on Tuesday.

The animal was discovered by Đỗ Văn Sỹ, a resident of Đại Thành Village, on Monday morning.

After identifying the animal as a live pangolin – a rare and protected wild species – he proactively notified the authorities and handed it over in accordance with legal regulations.

Initial examination showed that the 10kg pangolin appears to be in good health, shows no visible signs of injury and retains normal mobility.

Hàm Kiệm Police, together with relevant agencies, have completed the necessary documentation to transfer it to the Hàm Thuận Nam Forest Protection Department for care and subsequent release back into its natural habitat.

Pangolins belong to the group of endangered, precious and rare forest species prioritised for protection under Vietnamese law.

Authorities noted that the voluntary handover of rare wildlife by members of the public not only contributes to the protection of endangered species but also reflects growing public awareness and community responsibility in biodiversity conservation and forest resource protection. — VNA/VNS