Guinness World Record set for largest seed ball word spelling out 'Việt Nam'

HCM CITY — OMO, a brand owned by Unilever Việt Nam International Co., Ltd., has set a Guinness World Record title for the largest seed ball formation spelling out 'Việt Nam', as part of the Tết (Lunar New Year) 2026 event series 'Sowing Millions of Green Seeds, Covering Tens of Thousands of Forests'.

The record was officially recognised on January 31 at the Creative Park in HCM City, where 10,601 seed balls were arranged to form the words 'Việt Nam'. The announcement was made by a representative of Guinness World Records in the presence of community members, guests and environmental advocates.

Also at the event, OMO Unilever Việt Nam signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Forestry and Forest Protection under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, committing to plant one million trees during the 2026–2030 period. The agreement marks a strategic partnership aimed at promoting long-term forest planting and restoration, building on OMO’s 'For a Green Việt Nam' journey carried out between 2021 and 2025.

Deputy director of the forestry department Triệu Văn Lực said the ministry would work closely with Unilever to ensure the memorandum is implemented effectively. He praised the participation of localities, organisations, businesses and individuals nationwide, noting that such efforts contribute meaningfully to the Government’s project to plant one billion trees and reflect strong social responsibility in protecting forest resources for future generations.

Lực added that the forestry sector is pursuing development along value chains, green and circular growth and contributing to the national net-zero target by 2050.

The event also featured several community experience activities, including seed ball-making at the 'Forest Prosperity Sowing' station. Artists, young content creators and nature lovers took part, helping spread environmental awareness and encouraging broader public participation.

Following the record-setting moment, OMO donated all the seed balls along with 1,000 saplings of native species, including Gõ mật (honeywood) and Cẩm lai Bà Rịa (Ba Ria rosewood), to the Đồng Nai Nature and Culture Reserve. The reserve, known as the 'green lungs' of the southeast region, plays a critical role in biodiversity conservation and disaster prevention, particularly in mitigating flooding and climate change impacts.

OMO Senior Brand Manager Nguyễn Tịnh Tâm said the initiative reflects the belief that collective action can turn today’s green seeds into resilient forests that protect vital natural resources.

Đinh Thị Lan Hương, Deputy Director of the Đồng Nai Nature and Culture Reserve, highlighted the programme’s innovative use of seed balls, describing it as both scientific and accessible. She said each seed ball represents not only an act of planting, but also a commitment to responsibility and the future. —VNS