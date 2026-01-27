White swan stolen from HCM City zoo, later recovered

HCM CITY — A white swan was stolen from Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, one of the world’s oldest zoos, before being recovered by police, zoo officials said on Tuesday.

The female swan was discovered missing during a routine inspection of the zoo’s aviary early on Monday, according to Vũ Thị Hương Giang, chief executive of the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

Security footage showed a man in his 50s cutting through the enclosure fence and taking the bird on the evening of Sunday, when the zoo was largely empty. Zoo management reported the incident to police after reviewing surveillance cameras.

Police later arrested the suspect in Đức Hoà Commune, the southern province of Tây Ninh, after he had sold the swan to a buyer in Cần Thơ City, authorities said.

The sale price was not disclosed.

Zoo staff retrieved the swan and returned it to the facility, where it has been isolated for health monitoringm given potential exposure to other animals during its time outside. The zoo currently keeps only one remaining pair of white swans, originally imported from Europe several years ago.

White swans, scientifically known as Cygnus olor, belong to the Anatidae family and can weigh up to 15 kilograms, with a wingspan reaching 1.7 metres. The species is known for its distinctive white plumage and orange bill edged in black.

Covering 20 hectares in central HCM City, the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens was established more than 160 years ago and is considered one of the eight oldest zoos in the world. It is home to 138 animal species and hundreds of rare plant varieties.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the case. — VNS