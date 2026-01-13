Eight rare animals released into the wild in Đồng Nai

ĐỒNG NAI — Eight rare wild animals have been released back into nature at Bù Gia Mập National Park in the southern province of Đồng Nai since the beginning of this year.

The species include three Macaca fascicularis (long-tailed macaques), three Nycticebus pygmaeus (pygmy slow lorises), one Python reticulatus (reticulated python) and one Manis javanica (Javan pangolin).

They were discovered by farmers while working in their fields, who promptly reported the cases to the authorities so that the handover could be carried out in accordance with the law.

Hoàng Anh Tuân, deputy director of the park’s management board, said conservation efforts have made notable progress thanks to the close involvement of grassroots authorities and the growing awareness of local residents.

The park encourages anyone who encounters injured, illegally kept or stray wild animals near residential areas to remain calm and not attempt to capture or keep them. They are advised to contact local authorities, forest rangers or relevant agencies for guidance and timely assistance.

In the future, the park will focus on strengthening coordination with localities and related units to enhance rescue capacity and biodiversity recovery. It will step up multi-platform communications campaigns, with a strong emphasis on awareness-raising.

Covering nearly 26,000ha, Bù Gia Mập National Park is a region with high biodiversity value, featuring a wide range of forest habitats. It also lies in a transitional zone between the Central Highlands and the southern lowlands, which has created a particularly rich fauna, including many rare species listed in both the IUCN Red List and the Việt Nam Red Book. — VNA/VNS