Vietjet signs India partnerships to expand aviation, technology links

MUMBAI — Vietjet has signed cooperation agreements with India’s GMR Airports Limited and Bird Group to expand collaboration in aviation infrastructure, services and technology between Việt Nam and India, the airline said.

The agreements were signed during the India-Vietnam Business Forum on Thursday in Mumbai in the presence of Việt Nam’s Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm.

Under the agreements, Vietjet and GMR Airports Limited will explore cooperation in air connectivity, airport infrastructure, logistics, aviation services, smart airports and long-term investment projects, the airline said.

Vietjet’s partnership with Bird Group will focus on ground handling services, training, aviation technology, travel and hospitality services aimed at improving passenger experience.

“Việt Nam and India are entering a new era of strong growth and expanding strategic cooperation opportunities,” Đinh Việt Phương, Vietjet’s First Vice Chairman, said in a statement.

Phương said he believed that the partnerships with leading Indian enterprises will help open new connectivity corridors across aviation, trade, technology, and investment, contributing to the dynamic development of the Asia-Pacific region.

Vietjet currently operates 25 routes between Việt Nam and India with around 80 weekly flights connecting cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the airline said.

The carrier said it has transported more than 2.5 million passengers between the two countries to date. — VNS