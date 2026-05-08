Deal signed on developing a power-to-liquid pilot plant in Việt Nam

BERLIN — International cooperation organisation Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH has agreed with Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical Joint Stock Company (BSR) to collaborate on developing a power‑to‑liquid (PtX) pilot project in Việt Nam.

The cooperation, formalised through a memorandum of understanding, aims to bring the plant at a BSR site to an advanced planning stage to enable front-end engineering design study and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) tendering until 2028.

With a focus on sustainable fuels for hard‑to‑abate transport sectors like aviation or maritime shipping, the project will assess e‑methanol and sustainable aviation fuel pathways. The plant will be powered by renewable electricity and sustainable carbon sourced from biogenic residues or direct air capture.

GIZ Energy Support Programme Director Christiana Hageneder said: “By working with BSR on a concrete pilot plant, we aim to kickstart Việt Nam’s readiness to produce sustainable fuels and create a reference model for the broader PtX sector in the country.”

The collaboration builds on GIZ’s ongoing support for Việt Nam’s green hydrogen and PtX sector, including policy advisory, capacity building and the Green Hydrogen Hub Việt Nam at the Vietnamese‑German University.

Pilot plant development support is implemented by the International Power-to-X Hub as part of the GIZ Energy Support Programme in Việt Nam. The PtX Hub is a project of the International Climate Initiative, commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety and implemented by GIZ.

Next steps include joint planning and a project kick-off later this month, followed by detailed feasibility and plant engineering. Subject to results and approvals, the pilot plant is planned to be tendered out for EPC by June 2028. — VNS