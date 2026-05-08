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Deputy PM calls for stronger AWS support for Việt Nam’s digital infrastructure

May 08, 2026 - 16:57
Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Văn Thắng on Friday called on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to expand co-operation with Việt Nam in digital infrastructure development, cloud computing and high-quality workforce training.

 

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Văn Thắng received Amazon Web Services (AWS) Vice President Quint Simon in Hà Nội. — Photo VGP

 

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Văn Thắng on Friday called on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to expand co-operation with Việt Nam in digital infrastructure development, cloud computing and high-quality workforce training.

Receiving AWS Vice President Quint Simon in Hà Nội, Thắng lauded the operations of AWS in particular and Amazon in general in Việt Nam over recent years, as well as their practical contributions to the country’s digital transformation, data infrastructure development and training of high-quality human resources.

He said Việt Nam is stepping up efforts in science and technology development, innovation and digital transformation in order to achieve faster and more sustainable growth, strengthen strategic autonomy and create new breakthroughs in socio-economic development.

Việt Nam, he noted, is pursuing deeper international integration and mobilising external resources to support development goals. The country is also introducing preferential mechanisms and policies while actively removing obstacles to create favourable conditions for foreign enterprises, including US firms such as AWS, to invest and do business effectively in Việt Nam.

For her part, Simon said Việt Nam has made significant improvements to its investment environment.

The Vietnamese Government has consistently encouraged enterprises like AWS to invest and operate in the country, particularly in projects of strategic significance, she stressed.

According to Simon, AWS has cooperated with a number of Vietnamese enterprises in startup while providing cloud services and digital solutions to local partners. She added that Việt Nam’s accelerating digital transformation is opening up new opportunities for AWS to broaden co-operation.

Describing Việt Nam as a market with strong growth potential, Simon expressed AWS’s desire to increase investment, bring advanced services to Việt Nam and contribute to the country’s digital transformation, thereby helping deepen technology cooperation between Việt Nam and the US.

Acknowledging AWS’s proposals, Thắng congratulated the company on its successful partnerships with Vietnamese organisations and businesses.

He stressed that digital infrastructure, including large-scale data centres and cloud computing, together with artificial intelligence, constitutes essential infrastructure and foundational technologies for enhancing national competitiveness.

Việt Nam is continuing to improve a transparent and favourable legal environment for investment and business in strategic technology sectors, he said. — VNS

artificial intelligence (AI) digital infrastructure transformation national vision

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