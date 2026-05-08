VN-Index closes the week on positive note

HÀ NỘI — Despite the market breadth still leaning heavily toward sellers, the VN-Index nonetheless pushed higher and ended the first week of May near the historical peak, driven by strong support from large-cap names, particularly Vingroup (VIC).

On the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index finished at 1,915.37 points, up 6.36 points, or 0.33 per cent, from the prior session. Trading value on HoSE exceeded VNĐ28 trillion (US$1.1 million), with nearly 945 million shares traded.

The market's breadth stayed in the negative territory as 213 stocks were reported down, versus only 97 that advanced.

Even with the sell-off pressure, the benchmark held its positive tone due to the pull from heavyweight stocks.

VIC contributed the most at more than 3.2 points, followed by BIDV (BID), Vinhomes (VHM), Gelex Electricity (GEE), Vietcombank (VCB), Vietinbank (CTG) and Gelex Group (GEX).

One of the most notable stories of the day centred on stocks related to the Gelex ecosystem. After a strong start in the morning, the group suddenly attracted strong inflows, accelerating in the afternoon—especially during the ATC (close-matching auction).

GEX closed up 7 per cent to VNĐ33,500 per share, with liquidity exceeding 30.8 million units, nearly three times the 52-week average. The article said this was also the third consecutive strong gaining session for GEX during the first May trading week of 2026.

Meanwhile, GEE kept the spotlight, extending a fourth straight session of price gains and closing at VNĐ128,000 per share, up nearly 5 per cent.

With positive momentum from GEX and GEE, speculative flows reportedly spilt over to VIX Securities (VIX), one of the securities stocks in the GELEX ecosystem, where VIX surged by more than 5 per cent.

In contrast, securities stocks were generally traded with less conviction. Aside from the sharp move in VIX, most other brokerage shares were described as moving in tight ranges around the reference price, with the majority of daily swings staying under 1 per cent.

Selling pressure was also highlighted in the oil-and-gas group, with several tickers including Petrolimex (PLX), PV Oil (OIL) and PV Drilling (PVD) recording declines.

Within the sector, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical (BSR) stood out by holding green with an advance of nearly 3 per cent.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index extended the downtrend, finishing the week at 246.49 points. The index lost 1.27 points, or 0.51 per cent.

Foreign investors continued to be a negative factor for the market, extending net selling on HoSE with value nearly VNĐ905 billion. — BIZHUB/VNS